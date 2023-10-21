In 2021, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) in partnership with the European Union empowered 2,500 young African women entrepreneurs.

The partnership, according to TEF disbursed €20 million in financial and technical support for women-owned businesses, across all 54 African countries.

This intervention once again came into focus during the week when the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, led the EU delegation to Nigeria at a meeting with the Foundation’s Founder and Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu.

According to a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES by the Foundation’s management, the meeting which was held in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), reflected on how the partnership stregthened EU-Africa relations and built on the transformative approach of the US$100m TEF Entrepreneurship Programme.

The statement added that the collaboration formed part of the EU External Investment Plan to support women’s economic empowerment within the EU Gender Action Plan (GAP III).

Impact of TEF-EU partnership

At the event, Ms Urpilainen and Mr Elumelu expressed their enthusiasm about the future of the TEF-EU partnership, highlighting the accomplishments of the young African women entrepreneurs who, they said, have thrived under their mentorship and support.

In his remarks, Mr Elumelu said the TEF-EU partnership has empowered thousands of women entrepreneurs across the continent, supporting them with a non-refundable seed capital of $5,000 each.

“This partnership has exemplified the transformative impact that can be achieved when like-minded organisations join forces to empower the next generation of African entrepreneurs,” Mr Elumelu noted.

“Together with the EU, we have unlocked immense potential, enabling young women entrepreneurs to contribute meaningfully to Africa’s economic growth.”

Changing paradigm

The EU Commissioner commended the TEF for “the impressive results and stories of beneficiaries” of the TEF’s inclusive support programmes, backed also by the EU.

Ms Urpilainen added that she has the objective of changing the paradigm of the EU’s partnership with Africa.

She said: “When I was appointed to the EU Commission of International Partnerships 2019, I had an objective, I wanted to change the paradigm.

“The paradigm of our partnership with Africa, I wanted to eliminate the existing donor-recipient relationship, where donors tell and impose their expectations on Africans.

“We look forward to changing the paradigm and creating mutually beneficial partnerships and equal partnerships. ”

About TEF

The TEF is a leading philanthropic organisation that empowers a new generation of African entrepreneurs, drives poverty eradication, catalyses job creation across all 54 African countries, and increases women’s economic empowerment.

According to the information on its website, since the launch of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme in 2015, the foundation has trained over 1.5 million young Africans on its digital hub, TEFConnect, and disbursed nearly USD$100 million in direct funding to 18,000 African women and men, who have collectively created over 400,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The foundation’s mission is rooted in Africapitalism, which positions the private sector, and most importantly entrepreneurs, as the catalyst for the social and economic development of the African continent.

