The Nigerian government has announced that it will, henceforth, adopt the principle of reciprocity in issuing visas to foreigners seeking to enter the country.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stated this at the Business Day Conference titled: “Nigeria Forward: Catalysing Funding for High Impact Social Projects”, with the theme: “Funding for Change: Building Bridges for a Resilient Nigeria.”

Mr Tunji-Ojo said the days of giving international visitors a free pass when applying for visas were gone, and the federal government would start operating under the give-and-take model, Business Day reported.

The minister said the government also plans to introduce more stringent surveillance measures at the country’s borders to checkmate people’s inflow and outflow to ensure safety.

In addition, Mr Tunji-Ojo reiterated that the era that witnessed the subjection of Nigerians to discrimination by other countries in terms of visa issuance was over, as the present administration will adopt the principle of give and take as a more efficient approach.

On the principle of reciprocity, the minister said the federal government had informed Turkey’s Centre for Illegal Migration director to “expect reciprocity in terms of travel policy.

“Any country that does not give me the visa on arrival cannot have a visa on arrival in Nigeria,” he said.

“I’m sorry, but it is the truth. We’re not a dumping ground. If you say you are useful, people will see you as being useful. If you say you are helpful, people will see you as valid.” he said.

“But if you tell people you are useless, people will tell you why you are this useless. We want to partner with you, and so on the table, we must be partners, equal partners, and our investment relationship must be based on the principle of reciprocity.

“So we are doing that to all the countries in the world. The committee is working. I will receive the report tomorrow. You charge me $100 for a visa, and I will charge you $100 for a Nigerian visa.”

“If you give me a visa on arrival, I will give it to you. If you say the condition for me to enter your country today is that I must have an American visa, Schengen visa, UK visa, etc, you will have the same conditions to enter my country. It is not a fight. It is about the issue of mutual respect.

Over the past decade, the Nigerian passport has suffered the worst decline in rankings on the annual Henley Passport Index with a 24-place drop.

The decline in passport power now sees Africa’s most populous country rank 100th – firmly etched in the bottom quarter of the rankings. The drop in rankings also means Nigerian passport holders can visit two countries fewer now than they could in 2010 without first obtaining a visa.

Without the luxury of visa-free travel or even receiving visas on arrival, travelling abroad comes with the hurdle of expensive, paperwork-intensive visa application processes for a majority of holders of Nigerian passports. But many applications are met with rejection – sometimes without just cause.

One easy way for Nigeria and African countries to boost the strength of their passports is by easing visa regimes on the continent. Yet, progress in easing travel between African countries remains slow-moving: 49 per cent of countries on the continent offer neither visa-on-arrival nor visa-free travel to other African visitors.

