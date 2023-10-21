Gaza received its first set of aid on Saturday following pleas from several world leaders including the United Nations.

The 20-truck convoy that passed through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt is the first that will reach Gaza since the war started two weeks ago and following Israel’s total blockade.

This was made known in a statement by UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator Martin Griffiths where he said, “We welcome today’s announcement that an aid convoy has entered Gaza, the first since the outbreak of hostilities on 7 October.”

UN Chief António Guterres on Friday at the Rafah border told reporters that the trucks conveying aid urgently needed to move to the other side of the border, as a matter of “life and death”.

The aid convoy into Gaza includes life-saving supplies provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent and the UN.

“I am confident that this delivery will be the start of a sustainable effort to provide essential supplies – including food, water, medicine and fuel – to the people of Gaza, in a safe, dependable, unconditional and unimpeded manner,” Mr Griffiths said.

The delivery follows days of intense negotiations with all relevant sides to ensure that the aid operation into Gaza resumes as quickly as possible and with the right conditions, he added.

At least one million people have been internally displaced in Gaza and have remained without electricity since 11 October.

Egypt is holding a peace summit with leaders of the Middle East, EU, UN and South Africa where there have been calls for a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities.

Leaders present at the summit are also calling for adherence to international law and conventions on human rights by warring parties. They also note that the two-state agreement is the solution to the hostilities between Israel and Gaza.

