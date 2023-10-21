The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation says it has offset the medical expenses of the renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, Mr Ibu.

The foundation revealed this in a statement on their official Facebook page on Friday.

The foundation, a non-profit organisation established by Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the former senate president, is dedicated to improving poor Nigerians’ lives through various programmes and initiatives.

The exact amount of the medical bills was, however, kept secret.

The recipient of the transaction is Living Heart Limited.

According to the transaction date on the proof shared by the foundation, the monies were sent on Wednesday, the same day the comic actor solicited his fans’ prayers and financial assistance.

The statement read, “The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.

“When we learned of his recent health challenges and the financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, we felt a deep sense of responsibility to assist in any way we could. We promptly paid off his entire medical expenses as of Wednesday.

“We encourage everyone who can come forward and assist in any capacity, whether through financial contributions, moral support, or prayers.

“We wish him a swift and complete recovery.”

Mr Ibu and his team are yet to confirm the development as of press time.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES, on Wednesday, reported how the 62-year-old “Police Recruit” star opened up about his battle with “a strange and dangerous illness”, explaining that his doctors have recommended the amputation of his legs.

While Nollywood actors have rallied around their ailing colleagues, some Nigerians have raised concerns about the numerous cases of Nollywood veterans seeking financial assistance.

Reno Omokri, Uche Maduagwu and Martins-Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, have criticised the AGN and other Nollywood actors for not coming to the actor’s aid.

Nollywood actor cum lawyer Kanayo O Kanayo slammed critics for their ‘insensitive remarks’.

He warned them to refrain from using Mr Ibu’s health situation as a platform to find relevance or trends.

However, on Friday, in a video posted on the guild’s Instagram page, Kate Henshaw, the AGN’s communications director, emphatically addressed these concerns.

“AGN is lying” – Mr Ibu’s wife debunked guild’s claims

Meanwhile, Stella Maris Okafor, the wife of popular actor Mr. Ibu, has openly debunked and criticised the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for falsely claiming to have supported her husband before his medical condition.

Mrs Okafor revealed that she had not received any assistance from the union before her husband’s health challenges, and her attempts to reach out to the actors guild proved futile.

In a video shared by social media critic VeryDarkMan, the comic actor’s wife dismissed the guild’s statement as untrue.

She expressed her dissatisfaction and said, “I am not happy at all. AGN came out to claim things they did not do. Why would they publicly state that they have supported my husband from the beginning when they took no action? I called Emeka Rollers, but he didn’t answer; I texted him, which he read but never replied.”

She continued, “Since my husband has been in the hospital, I have not seen anyone from the Actors Guild visit him. It was only yesterday that Emeka Rollas and Victor Oswagwu finally came’’.

