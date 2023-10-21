The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Wale Abass, has ordered further investigation into the alleged rape of four-year-old girl in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Alleged rape

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the suspect, Innocent Ezeukwu, allegedly raped the four-year-old girl in a school at Agbor, a community in Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ezeukwu, 46, is the proprietor of Great Leaders International School, where he allegedly carried out the act on 4 October.

The school runs pre-school, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, primary and junior secondary programmes.

The suspect is also the principal of the junior secondary section of the school.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the victim’s mother, Joy Chukwudi, reported the incident to the police on 5 October after she discovered a blood stain in her daughter’s private part.

Mrs Chukwudi, according to the statement, said the daughter told her that the suspect, who is the only male teacher in the school, “used scissors to cut her on her private.”

Victim identifies suspect

The spokesperson said, upon receipt of the complaint, the Agbor police area commander drafted police operatives to the school who arrested the suspect.

“Preliminary investigation led to the issuance of a medical report, and the initiation of an identification parade exercise where the suspect, Innocent Ezeukwu when placed amongst random men, was identified by the victim as the person who allegedly defiled her,” Mr Edafe said.

“The medical report affirmed that there was no hymen visualised in the victim’s private part,” he added.

Further investigation

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the suspect was arraigned at Agbor Magistrate Court on Thursday after the conclusion of initial investigation into the incident by the Agbor Police Area Command.

But Mr Edafe said the police commissioner had directed the area command to withdraw the case from the court and immediately transfer it to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

The police spokesperson said the police commissioner has assured residents of the state as well as the victim’s family that “justice will be served” in the matter.

Foul play?

The statement did not give reason for the commissioner’s directive that the case be transferred to the SCID.

However, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the police commissioner’s directive followed an allegation by a human rights group in the state that although the suspect was charged with defilement and unlawful assault, the charge of defilement was erased in the charge sheet.

The case charge sheet obtained by this newspaper showed that part of the charge was erased with a white correction fluid apparently to conceal the charge of rape against the suspect.

