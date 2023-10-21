The staff of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) are optimistic about the administration of the newly appointed Postmaster General (PMG) of the service, Tola Odeyemi, an official has said.

The President of the National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employees (NUPTE), Buba Nehemiah, who led a rally against the appointment of Ms Odeyemi on Monday, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the new PMG has assumed duty and has created a good impression with the staff of the agency.

Ms Odeyemi assumed duty on Monday despite initial protests by members of staff of the government agency who threw their weight behind the former PMG, Sunday Adepoju.

The protest by the workers was due to the confusion caused by President Bola Tinubu who reinstated the sacked Postmaster General, Mr Adepoju a day after he appointed Ms Odeyemi.

Earlier on Monday when she was scheduled to assume duty, staff of the agency barricaded the gate with placards, rejecting her appointment and backing Mr Adepoju. Mr Adepoju also resumed duty on that day and was at the premises until 12:30 p.m. when he left.

In her inaugural address to the staff of NIPOST later that Monday, Ms Odeyemi promised to tackle future challenges head-on.

She also promised to leverage on her experiences to transform the fortune of NIPOST with technological innovations.

“As we embrace the future, let’s leverage digital transformations, innovative solutions, and the collective power of our human capital to redefine NIPOST for the modern age,” she said.

“My experience and qualifications have equipped me to face the challenges ahead. My experience with technologies, fintech, and my time with leading companies like Binance and Uber have prepared me for this moment.”

Ms Odeyemi said her vision of NIPOST is one that connects Nigerians irrespective of where they are and what they do.

The PMG promised to leverage partnerships in the public and private sectors while building on the legacy of her predecessors.

She said: “As an organisation, we shall leverage partnerships both with fellow public-sector MDAs and the organized private sector. The NIPOST we need as a nation isn’t going to be built alone. As I assume this role, I aim to build on the commendable work of my predecessors. I look forward to meeting with each one of you, learning from your experiences as it is very important to assess where we are while forging a path forward.”

Staff Optimistic

Meanwhile, the President of NUPTE, Buba Nehemiah, who led a rally against Ms Odeyemi on Monday, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that staff impression of the new PMG is positive and that the staff are full of hope in her leadership.

“The new PMG has automatically become one of us hence she has been welcomed to the family. Staff body language is very positive. We are full of hopes and aspirations that she will perform exceptionally,” he said in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday evening.

He said Ms Odeyemi’s first address to staff indicates she is open-minded, which he said would help her achieve better than her predecessor.

“Her initial address to staff indicates she has an open heart, which I believe will facilitate teamwork which in the end will make her administration surpass what her predecessor left on the ground,” he said.

The NUPTE president said the staff’s initial apprehension was due to uncertainty, especially as the former PMG had performed to the staff’s expectations.

Mr Nehemiah noted that the staff of NIPOST are discouraged by the government’s recurrent sack and appointment of new heads for the agencies before they are done serving their terms.

He said: “Our apprehension was not just because of the appointment but to know if the newly appointed PMG shall be allowed to serve her term so that NIPOST would not continue to be an experiment or training ground for individuals.

“We would not appreciate the situation where performing individuals once noticed would not be allowed to contribute their quota to transform NIPOST. These are some of our concerns. When it continues this way the organisation will lose focus, the organisation will always revert to square one.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

