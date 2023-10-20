The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Ondo State House of Assembly to make a formal inquiry into whether Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is fit to continue in office.

The group has also vowed to seek legal action against the governor and the assembly, should its demand be ignored.

Mr Akeredolu in June said he was proceeding on a 21-day medical leave in a letter to the House of Assembly. The leave was later extended in July, with the governor stating that he would resume whenever his doctors declare him fit to do so.

However, the governor announced his arrival from leave and resumption on 7 September and was welcomed by members of his cabinet and lawmakers at his private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The PDP has been raising dust over the continued absence of the governor from the state since his return to Nigeria.

But his aides argued that the governor’s absence was not impairing governance in the state.

But briefing journalists on Friday in Akure, the PDP youth wing said the House of Assembly should set up a panel to probe Mr Akeredolu’s health condition, in line with Section 189 (4) of the Constitution.

The section states that: “The medical panel to which this section relates shall be appointed by the Speaker of the House of Assembly of the State, and shall comprise five medical practitioners in Nigeria

“(a) one of whom shall be the personal physician of the holder of the office concerned; and

“(b) four other medical practitioners who have, in the opinion of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, attained a high degree of eminence in the field of medicine relative to the nature of the examination to be conducted in accordance with the foregoing provisions of this section, which provides a framework for addressing situations where a Governor is unable to discharge the functions of the office due to health-related reasons be initiated by the State Legislative Arm.”

The spokesperson of the youths, Tayo Oluyi, said Mr Akeredolu is answerable to the people of the state.

He said going by his letter to the House of Assembly informing the lawmakers of his return from medical leave, “One will agree that the governor is now fit enough to resume his duties as the Chief Security Officer and the head of the State’s Executive arm.

“However, a veil of secrecy, seemingly intentional, in total disregard to the sensibility of the people whose mandate the Governor is holding, shrouds the situation around the Governor’s health, and such opacity begets doubt and speculation.

“It is the right of the people, in the spirit of democracy, to be apprised of their governor’s health, the specific location from which they conduct their duties, and the safeguards in place to ensure that governance remains effective even in their absence.

“The threat of a dangerous precedent looms large, where leaders, in the name of privacy, retreat to undisclosed locations and continue to govern without the watchful eyes of the public.

“This challenges the very notion of governance, which rests upon the pillars of accountability and representation.

“We would like to make it clear that the Governor, in the face of the law is hale and hearty as no subsisting communication suggests otherwise, and since he has refused to resume his duty, we have taken it upon ourselves as stakeholders in the affairs of this state to explore available constitutional measures to demand for his whereabouts or ask that he is relieved of his duty as the Governor of Ondo State if, for any reason, he cannot continue.

“It is in the light of this that we would like to state that we’ve followed up our resume or resign call by writing to the Ondo State House of Assembly to invoke Section 189(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He appealed to the assembly, in the interest of the state and its citizens, to uphold the provisions of the constitution to ensure the effectiveness of governance in the state.

“if the House of Assembly failed in this regard, we won’t hesitate to explore other legitimate Constitutional means to press our demands,” Mr Oluyi said.

“Our great state has long been a beacon of democracy and good governance. To sustain this legacy, we must champion openness and accountability. Our citizens deserve nothing less,” he stated.

The assembly had on Thursday rejected calls by the PDP to sack Mr Akeredolu over his failure to govern the state.

But the House said the governor was conducting the affairs of the state effectively.

The governor’s spokesperson, Richard Olatunde, on Friday, also denied that the governor was not at his duty post.

Mr Olatunde, who spoke on a Radio programme in Akure, said the attacks on the governor were being sponsored by those opposed to him on his stand on national issues.

“Keep in mind that there are individuals still opposing Governor Akeredolu’s roles in establishing Amotekun and advocating for a Southern Presidency. Consider these factors when evaluating these insinuations,” he said.

“Governor Akeredolu is not incapacitated. The Governor addressed this issue when he received the current National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“The former Chairman, Adamu, didn’t contact the Governor during his treatment in Germany. It’s absurd to declare someone incapacitated without even attempting to communicate with them.

“The truth of the matter is that the Governor is fulfilling his constitutional roles. If anyone asserts otherwise, ask them what’s currently left undone in the state.

“Workers are receiving their salaries on time, and leave bonuses have been paid. Permanent Secretaries have received brand-new SUVs as official vehicles. The state is thriving.

“Those claiming that Ondo State is in crisis are merely motivated by their interests. Don’t lend credence to their statements,” he said.

