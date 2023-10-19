The Ondo State House of Asembly has rejected a call by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the removal of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from office.

The PDP says the governor is violating the constitution by refusing to resign while being incapacitated by illness.

Mr Akeredolu has been secluded in his residence in Ibadan since he returned last month from a three-month medical leave in Germany.

The youth wing of the opposition party on Monday organised a protest to call on him to return to the state or resign.

The party on Thursday urged the lawmakers, who just suspended a move to remove Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa following the intervention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to instead remove the governor.

But the House of Assembly has rejected the call, saying the PDP is incompetent to offer advice on how to govern a state.

The PDP had said due to the incapacitation of the governor, the state has been on “auto-pilot”.

“It is no longer news that Ondo State has been on auto-pilot for nearly six months, grounding all activities of the government due to the ill health of the Governor,” the spokesperson of the PDP, Kennedy Peretei, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, rather than tell the citizens the truth, most of Akeredolu’s handlers have resorted to insulting the sensibilities of the people by making a public show of their ignorance. The handling of Akeredolu’s condition by his aides has robbed the Governor of public sympathy.

“The Constitution envisaged that, it is possible for a State Governor to be ill or incapacitated as it is the case with Akeredolu now and therefore made safeguards.

“Section 193(2) states expressly that ‘the Governor of a state shall hold regular meetings with the Deputy Governor and all Commissioners of the Government of the State for the purposes of determining the general direction of policies of the state amongst other provisions’.

“When was the last time Akeredolu held a State Executive Council meeting?

“It is not a crime to be ill, but that will not be reason an entire state must be brought to her knees.

“Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Ondo State Chapter calls on the State Assembly to invoke sections 189(1) to cause a Medical Panel to be instituted to ascertain Akeredolu’s medical status and do the needful in the interest of the people of the state.

“Our party wishes to urge the Governor’s aides to stop ridiculing themselves by defending the indefensible and standing logic on its head.”

But the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, urged the people to ignore the PDP because it allegedly does not know the duties of a governor

He said Governor Akeredolu has been performing his duties and has not breached any aspect of the constitution.

Mr Ogunmolasuyi said the Assembly has noted ongoing developmental projects across the state, including prompt payment of salaries and clearing of backlog of salary arrears.

He said the PDP is not in position to know whether the State Executive Council was meeting or not.

“The Governor is doing his duties. Everything is going on well in the state. We have met with the governor and all those that want to meet with him,” Mr Ogunmolasuyi said.

“If the governor is not doing what he supposed to do, we will question him. He has signed all bills brought before him. What we know is that the PDP is a dead party. They cannot stipulate the duties of a Governor.”

The Federal High Court in Abuja restrained the lawmakers from removing the deputy governor, Mr Aiyedatiwa, for alleged gross misconduct.

Mr Akeredolu has not been to the state since he arrived from his medical leave over a month ago.

His aide, Doyin Odebowale, said a lack of adequate accommodation was responsible for the governor choosing to stay in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He said the governor’s residence in Alagbaka, Akure is not conducive for the government, especially with his ill health.

Mr Akeredolu, who was reelected to a second term in October 2020, has over a year left in office.

A succession struggle among his officials and associates is believed to be behind the attempt to remove Mr Aiyedatiwa whom they accused of disloyalty to the governor.

