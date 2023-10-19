The House of Representatives has asked the federal government and other sub-national governments to ban the use of a popular children’s textbook, “Queen Premier” in schools across the country.
The lawmakers asked the federal, states and local governments to ban the book because it contains words like “gay”, “eros” and others considered to be “offensive.”
The call for the ban followed the adoption of a motion moved by Sulaiman Gumi (PDP, Zamfara) on Thursday during plenary.
Details later…
