The House of Representatives has asked President Bola Tinubu to fill the vacancies in the Supreme Court by appointing 10 new justices.

The lower chamber made the call on Thursday following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Patrick Umoh (PDP, Akwa-Ibom) during plenary.

Section 230(2) of the 1999 constitution provides that “The Supreme Court of Nigeria shall consist of the Chief Justice of Nigeria; and such number of Justices of the Supreme Court, not exceeding twenty-one, as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.”

In the motion, Mr Umoh informed his colleagues that the number of justices of the Supreme Court has dropped to an all-time low of 11 justices.

He said the court is already overburdened beyond its capacity due to the vacancies and urged the government to fill the vacancies.

Mr Umoh said because of the vacancies, it is almost impossible to get a hearing date at the Supreme Court.

He added that it could take a minimum of 12 months for an applicant to get a date at the court except in electoral matters.

READ ALSO:

“Supreme Court’s docket is full for the year 2023 as parties cannot have hearing dates for matters filed within the year, except in election petitions, owing to a considerable volume of matters pending before the court.

“The non-appointment of new justices to the Supreme Court has stalled expeditious, effective and efficient justice delivery; impeded transactions and economic development; limited citizen’s access to justice; put the current Justices of the court under immense mental and physical pressure; and has affected the policy-making function of the court,” he said.

Speaking on the motion, the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu, said it is expedient for the president to fill the vacancies.

Members voted to adopt the motion when Mr Kalu put it to vote.

The Committee on Justice was asked to ensure compliance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

