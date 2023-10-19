The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring thugs to disrupt its rally at Ejule-Kogi in the Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi.

Faruk Adejoh-Audu, the Director, Communications, Muri/Sam SDP Gubernatorial Campaign Council, made the accusation in a statement in Lokoja.

“At about 9:30 a.m., about two hours before the rally was scheduled to commence, thugs invaded the St. Matthew Primary School venue and destroyed canopies, public address systems, chairs and the podium arranged for the event.

“But SDP leaders in the locality, led by Elder Obolo, Rabi Emaiku and Gambo Haruna, encouraged supporters to ignore the intimidation and still show up for the rally.

“The moment supporters began trooping to the rally ground, a group led by a motorcade again, unleashed thugs, this time shooting sporadically.

“Several persons were injured in the course of the mayhem, while the thugs equally destroyed several vehicles they identified as belonging to SDP supporters,’’ he said.

He added: “This is the second time that an SDP rally will be attacked by identified aides of an opposition party.”

The SDP campaign director alleged that a similar attack was carried out at an SDP rally in Koton Karfe on 29 September.

APC reacts

Reacting, Kingsley Fanwo, the spokesperson for APC Campaign Council, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja that the allegations were untrue as the party had no hand in the attacks.

“We are not ready to join issues with SDP because doing so is glorifying them; we won’t be dragged into their frivolities, gasping lies and lack of direction.

“As a government, our concern and responsibility is to create an enabling environment for all to pursue their normal businesses.

“We are a government and our priority is to protect all the people of Kogi irrespective of political leanings,’’ he said.

(NAN)

