Elisha Abbo, the Adamawa North senator sacked by the Court of Appeal, on Monday, has tendered an unreserved apology to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for accusing him of influencing the decision of the court against him.

Mr Abbo, at a press briefing on Monday, a few hours after the appeal court sitting in Abuja nullified his victory at the 25 February poll, told journalists that the senate president was behind the court judgement.

He also alleged that four other senators, including Orji Kalu (Abia North) who opposed the senate presidency bid of Mr Akpabio, would be sacked from the upper chamber through court judgements.

But, when the Adamawa ex-senator appeared on Arise News Television on Tuesday night, he explained that all the allegations he made against the senate president were false and that he did not obtain adequate information before speaking to the press on the issue.

He, therefore, apologised to Mr Akpabio and asked for forgiveness.

“I have to say this with all sense of humility and responsibility that the press release that we rendered yesterday (Monday) was premature as the available information at our disposal then portended.

“We discovered a lot of things yesterday night. I also had a discussion with my leader, senior brother, colleague and the president of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Akpabio and I am convinced that he was not involved in my exit from the Senate,” he said.

Mr Abbo also clarified that there is no plot by any of the members of the upper chamber to impeach the Senate president.

“I want to say that there was no plan to impeach the senate president at any time, who himself was a product of the popular votes of confidence by us.

“I support and respect Senator Godswill Akpabio to deliver on the core mandate of the Nigerian people. I am praying for God to give him wisdom because the Senate is a chamber of equals and I am praying for wisdom for him to know how to manage his colleagues because I don’t want him to fail,” he said

Eseme Eyiboh, spokesperson for the senate president, who was also on the TV programme, commended Mr Abbo for his apology.

“What he has done today is a very rare act of strength of character by coming out publicly to apologise to his father and his leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio by the umbrage.

“So, I want to thank him for that demonstration of goodwill and he will go places; and Akpabio for who he is, will not withhold any blessing and affection from him.”

