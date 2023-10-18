Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has approved the construction of 1,000 housing units for resettlement of displaced people of Darajamal and Mayanti communities in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Zulum, who gave the approval on Wednesday during an assessment visit to Bani, said the project should be completed within four months.

“We are here to implement a policy statement I made about one year ago to resettle some of our IDPs, particularly in Bama and Banki.

“These are two locations in Borno that have a large number of IDPs. For this, we want to construct 500 houses each here in Darajamal and Mayanti, this should be the first phase of the construction exercise,” Mr Zulum said.

He explained that in addition to the construction of the houses, the government would provide social infrastructure, including primary school, health centre and water facilities, among other basic needs of the community.

Mr Zulum also announced that resettlement packages, including food and non-food items and cash, would be distributed to the returnees to support their means of livelihood.

The governor assured that the government would work towards resettling displaced persons currently taking refuge in Bama.

He noted that the returning of people at Banki junction would go a long way in reviving commercial activities and provide job opportunities to thousands of residents.

READ ALSO: UNHCR targets N30 million to support displaced persons

According to him, the government will work with the military to secure communities and enhance civic authority so that the people can pick up the pieces of their lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agrarian communities were displaced by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014, forcing most of the residents to take refuge in Bama and Banki towns.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

