The Benue State High Court in Makurdi, the state capital, has dismissed a suit filed by former Governor Samuel Ortom and his then deputy, Benson Abounu, over some vehicles retrieved from them after leaving office by the state government.

Delivering the judgement on Wednesday, the judge, Theresa Igoche, struck out the suit filed against the incumbent Governor Hyacinth Alia, and the state government, for being speculative and seeking to limit the constitutional powers of a democratically elected governor of a state.

Ms Igoche further described the suit as an academic exercise seeking to limit the constitutional powers of a governor as contained in Section 5 of Nigeria’s constitution.

“This court and in fact all other courts will not act on speculation. In my view, this suit is premature at this stage as there are no sufficient facts to support the reliefs sought in this originating summons.

“Even on the ground two of the grounds upon which this application is predicted,

“I agree with the applicants counsel that the suit as presently constituted aims at limiting the constitutional powers of the Governor granted by section 5 of the Constitution.

“This case is not saying that the governor’s exercise of powers cannot be questioned at all.

“What I am saying in the instance case is that the plaintiffs have not brought sufficient evidence of any act of the defendants to warrant the determination of the questions set out in the reliefs in the originating summons,” the judge ruled.

Ortom’s suit

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Messrs Ortom and Abounu had sued Governor Alia, Benue State Government, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police Force, the State Security Service (SSS), Hinga Biem and all members of the State Assets Recovery Committee.

Mr Ortom, the immediate-past governor of the Benue State and his then deputy, had in the suit challenged the retrieval of vehicles and property which they claimed were donated to them and their cabinet members by the Benue State Executive Council before their handover on 29 May.

They alleged that, such action of retrieval was a constitutional affront to their collective rights to ownership of property legally and legitimately vested in them by the then State Executive Council members.

Their counsel, Douglas Pepe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the cause of action was potent and alleged that over 32 vehicles donated to the plaintiffs by the Benue State Executive Council before they left office on 29 May had been taken retrieved from them by the state government.

Mr Pepe said their decision to take the custody or seize the 32 vehicles was an affront to plaintiffs right to ownership of property.

He urged the trial court to restrain the defendants and their agents from interfering with any of the property donated to them by the past administration.

Benue government’s defence

However, counsel for the governor, the Government of Benue State, as well as the chairman of the Assets Recovery Committee and other defendants, Mohammed Ndarani, also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

Mr Ndarani also argued that the entire case of the plaintiffs was based on speculation as it failed to give identity of the cars and properties allegedly taken from them.

He also urged the court to dismiss the suit because it sought to limit the executive powers of the governor to appoint and appropriate committees to help in the administration of the State.

Mr Ndarani said the terms of reference of the committee to decipher the extent of their powers and to help determine whether the committee had overlapped its authority were not before the court.

READ ALSO: Benue State Governor revives moribund health scheme as NMN inducts 41 fresh doctors

He said the committee was also not shown to have completed its work to conclusively establish whether they had permanently taken custody of any vehicles. He noted that temporary taking of custody of vehicles for investigative purposes was allowed under the Nigerian constitution.

The counsel stressed that, if such frivolous suits were allowed to linger, development would be greatly hampered across the country.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

