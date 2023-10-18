A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Dutse, Jigawa State, has remanded an All Progressives Congress (APC) chief in the state, Saleh Idris, over allegations of raping and impregnating his 14-year-old housemaid.

Mr Idris, 56, is the chairperson of APC in Roni Local Government Area ofJigawa State, North-west Nigeria.

He was arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) on 4 October following a complaint by the victim’s brother, a statement by the Jigawa State Command of NSCDC said on Wednesday.

The agency subsequently charged Mr idris in relation to the case before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Dutse, according to the statement signed by NSCDC’s spokesperson in the state, Adamu Shehu.

Mr Shehu said laboratory test carried out on the teenager at the State Sexual Assault and Referral Centre (SARC) confirmed “revealed a healthy pregnancy of about four months and two weeks”.

“The suspect has already been charged to court (CMC), while the investigation is ongoing on the other allegations levelled on the two earlier mentioned to ascertain their level of involvement in the case,” the agency said.

Mr Idris’ action for which he has been charged in court is said to be contrary to section 3 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of Jigawa State and punishable under the same law.

The magistrate, Salisu Musa, has ordered the remand of Mr Idris in the correctional facility till 22 November to afford the agency more time to complete investigations.

Encounter

Mr Shehu also gave some details of how the encounter between the suspect and the victim allegedly began.

“According to the 14-year-old, her first encounter with the suspect was when he offered her a drink at the time his wife was not at home which made her lose consciousness and have carnal knowledge of her,” the statement said.

When she regained her consciousness, the statement said, the suspect “threatened her not to tell anyone or risk losing her monthly allowances”.

The statement added that the suspect kept the victim working in his house for seven months without paying her.

“The ugly trend continued repeatedly without her telling anyone until pregnancy surfaced,” the NSCDC spokesperson explained.

The agency said the case was reported at the NSCDC Divisional office, Roni LGA Division “after a failed agreement by the suspect to care for the pregnancy.”

“Backed and supported by the Jigawa Human Rights Network, the case was later transferred to the State Command on 11 October,” the NSCDC spokesperson said.

‘Suspect denies allegation’ but investigations continues

Mr Idris denied the allegations during interrogations, the NSCDC said.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect (Mr Idris) confessed to having known the girl only as someone who only provides water to his house once in a while when there’s water scarcity in the area and denied having carnal knowledge, impregnating the girl or holding her money. He says he used to pay her immediately after her services,” the agency stated.

Jigawa APC reacts

Meanwhile, the APC in Jigawa State has suspended Mr Idris over the allegations levelled against him.

The APC chairman in the state, Aminu Sani, said in a letter to the suspect that the party’s preliminary investigations showed he had a case to answer, and he would therefore remain on suspension pending the final investigation of the case.

“Following the allegation of illegal intercourse against your housemaid, and the outcome of the preliminary investigation, by the state chapter of the party, we resolved that the act contravenes the provision of Article 21.2 of the APC Constitution 2022 (as amended),” the letter read in part.

It added: “That (the party agreed) on the need for further investigation on the matter. Consequently, you are hereby suspended from the chairmanship of the party of Roni local government spending final report of investigation.”

