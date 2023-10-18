The Katsina State Government says it will not negotiate with any criminal or group of criminals, but will do everything humanly possible to protect the people.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Muazu-Danmusa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina, the state capital.

The commissioner reiterated the determination of the state government to bring an end to banditry and other security challenges in the state.

He also said the state government was taking the necessary measures to enable the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state to return to their respective communities.

He said the inauguration of the Community Security Watch Corps (KCSWC) by Governor Dikko Radda on 10 October was an indicator of the commitment and determination to restore lasting peace in the state.

“I think Katsina state has the highest number of IDPs in the North-West as a result of insecurity.

“However, we are making efforts to reverse the negative narrative by putting in place excellent strategies that will address the problem,” the official said.

KCSWC’s pay

Mr Muazu-Danmusa said the government had benchmarked the salaries of the agency’s operatives based on the National Minimum Wage.

“We are constructing their offices, providing them with patrol vehicles, motorcycles, weapons, and gadgets among others for their effective operations.

“So, we are going in tandem with the provision of the constitution in providing them with all these things,” he said.

The commissioner also said the corps was committed to the call to sacrifice their best for their people and communities.

Mr Muazu-Danmusa added, “The members of the corps are indigenes of their respective communities, they have been at the forefront of the fight against the terrorists, they are familiar with the terrain and agreed to protect their people.”

He expressed optimism that with the fervent prayers of the people, the operation would be successful.

Mr Muazu-Danmusa also urged the public to intensify efforts in providing credible intelligence information to the security agents to enable them to effectively nip crimes in the bud.

NAN recalls that the state government trained and posted 1, 466 youths to their respective communities to work with other security agents in the fight against banditry.

The move is seen as a response to the activities of bandits perpetrating crimes such as mass kidnap for ransom in the state and other states in the region.

(NAN)

