The UN Security Council was split on Monday as members could not agree on a proposal for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Gaza.

On Monday night, the council voted on a resolution proposed by Russia calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution split members of the council and was subsequently not adopted.

Should the council have adopted the resolution, it may have persuaded warring parties to adopt a ceasefire, release all hostages, and allow aid to Gaza which has been ravaged by fighting and shelling since the past week. The text however did not mention or condemn Hamas, which governs Gaza, and whose attack on Israel triggered the latest war.

Of the 15 member countries, five (China, Gabon, Mozambique, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates) voted in favour of the resolution; four voted against (France, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States), while six abstained (Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Ghana, Malta, and Switzerland).

The four countries that voted against the resolution are key allies and members of the G-7 group of industrialised nations and three of them – the US, France and the UK – are permanent members of the UN Security Council – with veto powers.

For the council to adopt a resolution, the proposal must receive at least nine votes in favour, with none of its five permanent members opposing or casting a veto.

According to UN News, members were divided over the lack of specific condemnation of the extremist group, Hamas, which started the current escalation of violence.

“By failing to condemn Hamas, Russia is giving cover to a terrorist group that brutalizes innocent civilians. It is outrageous, hypocritical and indefensible,” UN News quoted Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Permanent Representative at the Council as saying.

She equated not condemning Hamas to dishonouring victims of the ongoing escalation, adding that, “we cannot allow this Council to unfairly shift the blame to Israel and excuse Hamas for its decades of cruelty.”

Disappointed, Vassily Nebenzia, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN said Western countries “basically stomped” on hopes for a stop to the escalation, for the “selfish intention of the Western bloc.”

He said the votes revealed countries in support of ending the violence and providing humanitarian aid, and those blocking a unified message for purely selfish and political interests.

“We are extremely concerned by the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the very high risk of the conflict spreading,” Mr Nebenzia said.

Palestine’s Permanent Observer Riyad Mansour warned the council not to send signals that Palestinian lives do not matter while urging member states to follow the principles of international law “with no exception.”

“Do not send the signals that Palestinian lives do not matter. Do not dare say Israel is not responsible for the bombs it is dropping on their heads,” he warned.

Mr Mansour described the situation in Gaza as a full-scale assault against his people and a massacre against innocent civilians.

“Nowhere is safe in Gaza, families embrace every night, not knowing if it is for the last time,” he noted.

The council is expected to consider another draft resolution from Brazil while Russia and the UAE have called for another council meeting following an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza that led to over 500 deaths.

Over 1,300 Israelis were killed when Hamas attacked Israel and about 3,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel commenced retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

