The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), to the cleaners over his comments that President Bola Tinubu was not the winner of the 25 February election.

The party in a statement on Tuesday signed by its spokesperson, Felix Morka, said Mr Lawal had not learnt anything from his recent political misadventure.

The former SGF had claimed in his comment that it was Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party, who won the election and not Mr Tinubu, who was declared as the winner by Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC.

The statement noted that Mr Obi’s loss in the election has done incalculable damage to Mr Lawal’s psyche and his capacity for rational thought as evident in his analysis based entirely on the figment of his warped imagination.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, who came third in the election, has now appealed to the Supreme Court after the election tribunal upheld the victory of Mr Tinubu in a unanimous judgement.

The former SGF, sacked by former President Muhammadu Buhari over allegations of corruption, was Mr Tinubu’s political associate until the latter chose a Muslim, Kashim Shettima, as his running candidate in the election.

Mr Lawal, a Christian from Adamawa State, condemned the Muslim-Muslim ticket and later ditched the APC for the LP where he eventually threw his weight behind the candidacy of Mr Obi.

The candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, came second in the election.

Like Mr Obi, Atiku’s case at the tribunal was struck out but has now appealed to the Supreme Court, the final arbiter, to plead his case.

The APC advised Mr Lawal to concentrate on managing his farm and stop constituting himself into a needless distraction unbefitting his age and status.

Read the full statement below:

BABACHIR LAWAL IS A BURDEN UNTO HIMSELF AND IN NEED OF COUNSELING

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, emerged from his hibernation slinging incoherent aspersions on the person of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the exalted office he occupies.

After a long hiatus leaking his wounds from the monumental electoral loss of his candidate in the last presidential election, Mr Lawal unabashedly is out again, peddling gibberish, rather than learning from his political misadventure with equanimity.

Clearly, the defeat of his principal, Peter Obi, at the poll has done incalculable damage to Mr. Lawal’s psyche and his capacity for rational thought as evident in his analysis based entirely on the figment of his warped imagination rather than on hard facts and figures. A clear sign of his disconnect from reality was his reference to the election held in May 2023, rather than February.

We challenge Babachir Lawal to give a detailed breakdown of his so-called “aggregated facts sourced from independent sources,” which he claimed proved that Obi won the election or forever keep mute. That he did not provide these facts to help Obi prove his case before the Presidential Elections Petitions Court is a massive disservice if not a betrayal of his political principles.

Babachir Lawal ought to have known that running a jaundiced commentary on a matter before the Supreme Court is the height of irresponsibility. But he is still nursing bitterness and vindictiveness over his failed dream of running on a joint ticket with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Indeed, Babachir Lawal is in dire need of professional counselling and deserves our collective pity. It is obvious he may never get over the pain of being tossed into the dustbin of political ignominy by President Bola Tinubu who, against all odds, defeated Mr Peter Obi who exploited our religious and ethnic fault lines in his campaign for the nation’s highest office.

Thankfully, Nigerians across all ethnic and religious divides saw through Babachir Lawal’s and Peter Obi’s shenanigans and voted for the best candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Furthermore, it is very uncharitable for Mr. Babachir Lawal to call into question the professional competence of President Tinubu’s appointees, some of whom he cannot hold a candle to their political and professional accomplishments.

Babachir Lawal is one lightweight politician who thinks of himself a heavyweight. He failed spectacularly as a politician in his State of Adamawa where in three election circles he could not deliver his ward and local government in his Hong Local Government.

Despite his legendary failure as a politician, former President Muhammadu Buhari in deference to diversity appointed him to the high office of SGF where he was unceremoniously sacked on account of very poor performance and dishonourable conduct. A man like Babachir Lawal is in no position to offer an opinion on the competence of President Tinubu’s appointees.

We are convinced that these appointees would justify the confidence reposed in them by the President by delivering on the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration.

And while they are it, we would admonish Babachir Lawal to concentrate on managing his farm and stop constituting himself into a needless distraction unbefitting of his age and status.

Signed:

*Felix Morka, Esq.*

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)

