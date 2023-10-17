The Naira fell substantially against the United States dollar at the unofficial market on Tuesday, market data published by AbokiFX, a website that collates market data in Lagos, showed.

According to the data, the naira which stood at N1,040 per dollar in the morning, declined to N1,042 and eventually closed at N1,050 to a dollar on Tuesday.

The rate implies N10.00 depreciation from N1,040 the local unit exchanged at the unauthorised window on Monday.

Meanwhile, the naira is sold at N1,060 per $1 at the parallel market segment, as demand for the greenback remains at large amidst shortfall in supply.

Similarly, the naira weakened at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, data published on FMDQ website on Monday showed.

According to the data posted on the website, the naira closed at the spot market at N778.80 per $1 on Monday, after experiencing an intraday high of N700.00 and a low of N842.00 within the business period with $43.09 million recorded as foreign exchange supply at the session.

