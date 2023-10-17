Residents of Saka Jiki, a community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Tuesday barricaded the Gusau-Kaura Namoda highway in protest against incessant terrorists’ attacks in the area and call for government’s intervention.

The Gusau-Kaura Namoda highway, a major route in the state, links about four local government areas in Zamfara State and others in Katsina State as well the eastern part of Sokoto State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from local sources that the protest started at about 10 a.m.

It dispersed at about 12 p.m., following an intervention of some community leaders, who pleaded with the protesters to open up the highway to enable stranded commuters proceed with their journeys, our reporter learnt.

A resident of the community who only gave his name as Musa, said the protest was to register the security concerns of the people of the area with the government.

The protest came on the the heels of another terrorist attacks on Sunday and on Monday, the latest in a series the community has seen recently as the security situation worsens.

“We believe the federal government is not being honest with the way it’s handling the security situation in our state,” Mr Musa said in a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES. “They (terrorists) came on Sunday in the night, they also came yesterday. Throughout the attack yesterday (Monday), there was no security agent to repel them.”

New wave of attacks

This newspaper gathered that in Sunday’s attack, a riot police officer was killed while a Hilux van belonging to the police and stationed at the community was taken away by the terrorists.

Three people were shot and are still receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Kaura Namoda, a resident, Abdulmajid Ahmad, said.

“They burnt down a shop and a tea vendor stall. They also attacked a phone charging shop, took away phones as well domestic animals,” Mr Ahmad said.

On Monday night, local sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists attacked the community around 9:00 p.m and operated untill around 2:00 am Tuesday.

“We’re not sure how many people have been killed in the latest attack but we’ve seen dead bodies while several people have been abducted. We’ll wait for some time to see if some of our people will return; may be they got scared and ran into the bush,” a community leader, who asked for anonymity, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar, didn’t respond to a text message sent to his phone line asking for his comments on the attacks and protest. But he has yet to respond our reporter’s enquiry as of the time of filing this report as his phone line was unreachable.

Over the years, the North-west has been battling attacks by terrorists leading to the death and displacement of hundreds of thousands of people in the region especially in Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna states.

Worsening attacks

In recent weeks, the sub-region has come under heavy terrorists’ attacks including the abduction of 24 students of Federal University Gusau in September

Four female students of Federal University Dutsin Ma, Katsina State were similarly abducted in October.

Terrorists also attacked and abducted four more students of Federal University Gusau but were rescued by security agents.

In between those attacks, there were other terrorists’ attacks in Binji Local Government Area of Sokoto and another one leading to the death of over 10 motorists on Magami-Gusau highway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

