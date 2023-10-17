Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation, has penned an open letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, concerning what he described as “violation” of the country’s laws by President Bola Tinubu’s regime.

Mr Chidoka referenced the manner of recent removal of the leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the EFCC, Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency.

He wondered if Mr Tinubu seeks the Attorney-General’s opinion in exercising his presidential powers.

“The growing lawlessness and Gestapo tactics the government is deploying to achieve its objectives would deepen the damage the immediate-past administration did to the country,” Mr Chido said.

In June, Mr Tinubu suspended then governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, and EFCC’s chair Abdulrasheed Bawa, over corruption allegations.

The pair have remained in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) for over four months.

While criminal charges are pending against Mr Emefiele, Mr Bawa has remained in detention without trial.

Announcing their replacements recently, the presidency said Messrs Emefiele and Bawa resigned their appointments to pave way for their successors – Olayemi Cardoso and Olanipekun Olukoyede.

Nigeria like communist China

Pointing at the controversial circumstances of Messrs Emefiele and Bawa’s resignation and prolonged incarceration without trial, Mr Chidoka argued that the President Tinubu-led administration shares all the authoritarian features of the Chinese Communist Party.

“The arrest, detention, and purported resignation of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, exhibit all the trappings of the style of the Communist Party.”

Mr Chidoka who is stalwart of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he was constrained to the Justice Minister with a view to stirring national conversation over the issues.

Citing Kenya, US, Brazil and India, Mr Chidoka said independence of the Attorney-General’s office guarantees the discharge of his statutory duties as the chief law enforcement officer of the country.

“There is a need for the National Assembly to enact a law codifying the role and functions of the Attorney-General and clothing the office with the necessary independence that would statutorily arm the office in the effort to curb executive lawlessness,” he suggested.

He further explained that the basis of his letter to the AGF was the “gross violation of the CBN Act in appointing the new Central Bank Governor and the Deputies.”

“First, the CBN Act provides in Section 8 (2) That the Governor and Deputy Governors shall be appointed in the first instance for a term of five years and shall each be eligible for reappointment for another term not exceeding five years.

“It added an important proviso, “Provided that, of the first four Deputy Governors to be so appointed, one shall in the first instance be appointed for three years and two shall in the first instance be appointed for four years.

“The CBN Act prioritised experience and the need for continuity. The Senate (if they did) granting all four Deputy Governors a five-year term went beyond their powers. But the more critical issue is why the President appointed four Deputy Governors in one go. Did the previous Deputy Governors resign, too, like the Governor?

“If the four Deputy Governors resigned, and there is no evidence to that effect, did they serve the mandatory three months’ notice? If they did not resign, how were they removed from office?,” Mr Chidoka queried in his letter dated 16 October.

