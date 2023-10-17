The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced tracking 111 constituency projects in Lagos.

The Anti-corruption Commission Coordinator in Lagos, Kabir Elelu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that the monitoring team commenced the exercise on Monday.

According to him, the team will visit all the local government offices in Lagos State for the exercise.

Mr Elelu said that the tracking would focus on constituency projects, executive projects and captive funds.

NAN reports that the commission says it will commence tracking of 1,932 constituency projects, valued at N500 billion in 26 states.

Its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

She said the objectives of the exercise included improved service delivery to the people by investigating fraudulent procurement practices in the award of public contracts.

Others are to ensure full execution of all public funded projects; execution to specification of all projects funded by government and ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements.

“It is also to ensure that government gets value for monies spent on projects,” she said.’

The exercise is being carried out under the ICPC’s Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTi).

PREMIUM TIMES had obtained a copy of the interim report of the second phase of the tracking exercise which focused on a total of 722 “funded” constituency and executive projects selected from the 2015 to 2020 appropriations in 16 states.

Each of the 490 projects, officially categorised as Zonal Intervention Projects, tracked, according to ICPC, cost N100 million and above.

ICPC said while an estimated N2 trillion has been budgeted for ZIPs since 2000, citizens continue to lament “shoddy completion, non-completion or outright non-existence of these projects in their locale”.

(NAN)

