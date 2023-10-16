The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have the authority to intervene on the controversial issue surrounding the position of party’s national secretary.

Mr Wike said this in a letter to the PDP BoT’s acting Chairman, Adolphus Wabara.

Mr Wabara had in a letter addressed to the National Chairman, Umar Damagun, asked the National Working Committee of the PDP to compel Samuel Anyanwu to resign as the national secretary of the party since he is also contesting for the governorship seat in Imo State.

Mr Wabara, a former senate president, said the failure of Mr Anyanwu to resign as secretary to focus on his election is morally wrong and against the PDP constitutional provision.

But, Mr Wike, a member of the PDP currently serving as minister in the APC administration of President Bola Tinubu, insisted that the decision on the party’s national secretary will be made by the geopolitical region the position is zoned to and not the BoT.

“Your Excellency, permit me to observe with respect that the Board of Trustees (BOT) lack the moral authority to intervene on the issue of who occupies or should occupy the Office of the National Secretary of the Party.

“This is more so as the BOT was unable to use its good offices as the conscience of the party to intervene in the crises that engulfed the party in the 2023 general elections when officers of the party blatantly violated the constitution of the Party.

“Secondly, the Ag. Chairman of the BOT is reminded that the issue of who occupies the position of National Secretary of the Party is beyond the BOT’s sphere of authority and influence. Indeed, if and when a vacancy occurs, the responsibility of deciding who and how the vacancy will be filled is that of the entire Southern States to which the position was zoned and not only the South-east geopolitical, as your letter under reference appears to be suggesting,” Mr Wike said in the letter.

The FCT minister also expressed dissatisfaction that Mr Wabara referred to Emeka Ihedioha as the former governor of Imo State in his letter to the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagun.

“Thirdly, I noticed that your letter was copied to H.E. Rt. Honourable Emeka Ihedioha, CON, ostensibly in his capacity as ‘former Governor of Imo State’. This is not correct as you will recall that in 2020, the Supreme Court of Nigeria nullified Hon. Emeka Ihedioha’s election as Governor of Imo State. By the Supreme Court’s pronouncement, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha was never elected Governor of Imo State and ought not to have been so copied. To do otherwise will amount to dressing him in borrowed robes, which will not do him and the Party any good.

“Finally, I wish to appeal to Your Excellency and the entire BOT to eschew crises capable of derailing the party’s preparations for the governorship election, which is less than 30 days away. This is the only way the party can present a common front needed to win this crucial election.

“While anticipating that my observations will guide you and the BOT along the path of honour, please accept the assurances of my highest regards and consideration,” he said.

