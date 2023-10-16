The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, says the 10th National Assembly is committed to collaborating with the Executive to ensure prudent use of funds by government agencies.

Mr Kalu made this known at the House Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) unveiling and a workshop for its members by the Africa Development Study Centre (ADSC) in Abuja.

He made the remarks just as the House is planning to procure new SUVs for its members, reportedly at N200 million each.

Its spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, confirmed on Sunday the planned transaction but not at the cost reported by some media platforms.

Mr Kalu said PAC was one of the most important committees of the House, and its importance is underscored by its express creation by Section 85 subsection 5 of the Constitution.

He said the section states that PAC shall examine the audited accounts of government, showing the appropriation of the sums granted by the House to meet public expenditure and any report made by the Auditor General of the Federation concerning such an account.

“In the 10th Assembly, PAC is committed to deepening engagement with the executive arm of government to ensure that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) hold the principles of accountability, principles of transparency and products and the management of public funds.

“The PAC is also committed to strengthening the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, in line with the best global practices,” he said.

Mr Kalu called on President Bola Tinubu to appoint a substantive Auditor-General of the Federation, saying that it was a sensitive office that could not continue to have an acting director for over a year.

He said when that is done, it would signal that the government is ready to pursue taxpayers’ money and ensure effective usage.

The Chairman of the committee, Bamidele Salam (PDP- Osun), said the committee’s vision was to significantly improve the delivery of the mandate of the Public Accounts Committee as enshrined in the Constitution, the Standing Orders of the House.

He acknowledged the work done by all the previous leadership and members of the committee of the House up to the 9th assembly.

“But the purpose we have set for ourselves, according to the charge of the speaker, is to ensure that we improve on every area of the operations of the committee and that formed the kernel of this vision.

“The mission is to ensure that ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government utilise public funds in a lawful, predictable, transparent and accountable manner for the good of the Nigerian people.

“Because the assignment we have, whether as political leaders or public servants or civil servants, has only one goal, and that is the goal of service delivery to the shareholders with the core values of transparency, independence, fairness for public interest,” he said.

Earlier, the CEO of Africa Development Study Centre (ADSC), Victor Oluwafemi, said the ceremony is an opportunity for stakeholders to come together and work towards a common goal of strengthening the committee’s oversight role.

He said that with proper human capacity development, coaching, guidance, and resources, PAC will fulfil its crucial mandate in safeguarding public finances and ensuring the appropriate utilisation of public resources in line with national development and progress.

“As we get on this mutual partnership, we must reiterate the pivotal role that PAC members play in safeguarding the existential principles of fiscal responsibility and good governance for the common good of all.

“Today’s engagement reflects the importance of PAC-affirmed commitment to help build a better Nigeria, as well as the national yearning to inspire thoughts and actions to redefine fiscal responsibility and oversight function,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of a coalition of 120 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on audit, Odegbami Olusegun said that of the 900 agencies of government that get funding through the Ministry of Finance, only 23 per cent were audited in 2013.

He said in 2014, 17 per cent were audited; in 2015, only 19 per cent were audited; in 2016, only 13 per cent were audited.

Mr Olusegun said in 2017, only 12 per cent were audited, saying something was wrong that needed to be corrected by the 10th Assembly.

“We could talk about the resources available to the auditor general to do his work, but sadly, we cannot measure accountability against this insignificant amount of MDS covered annually.

“The timeless report of the auditor-general; the 2019 report of the auditor-general took about 23 months after the end of the financial year.

“The best practice is that the auditor general’s report should be out in the public domain not more than 18 months after the end of the financial year.

“The auditor general’s report for 2020 is taking more than 34 months already. We still do not have it, and we are not even talking about the report for 2021 and 2022,” he said.

