The federal government, in collaboration with Wema Bank, has invited eligible Nigerians to apply for its recently launched digital skills programme for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Office of the Vice President, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

According to Mr Adekunle-Johnson, entries for the programme also referred to as ‘FGN X ALAT Digital Skill Innovation Programme’ are open to tech enthusiasts, aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, job seekers, working professionals and visionary future leaders.

According to him, interested and eligible Nigerians can visit https://fg-skillnovation.alat.ng and apply for the programme.

Mr Adekunle-Johnson said the portal would open from Monday, adding that applicants must be Nigerian citizens residing in Nigeria.

As part of the eligibility criteria, the applicants must “be between the ages of 18 and 35; have literacy and numeracy skills with formal education as a plus and not mandatory,” he said.

”Applicants must also have a digital device, a smartphone, laptop, or a desktop to help stay connected and engaged.

”They must be ready to commit to the entire duration of the programme and have keen interest in digital skills, entrepreneurship or technology. ”

The benefits of the programme, according to Mr Adekunle-Johnson, include training and guiding growth through shared knowledge and experience.

Others are growth and development of skills with the best mentorship, funding for innovative ideas, fostering startups for success and connecting products, as well as expanding reach.

He said the FGN X ALAT Digital Skillnovation programme also guarantees access to funding worth several millions of dollars, mentorship, job prospects and grants.

According to him, this is with a view to bring the ideas of beneficiaries to life and real market experiences, among other benefits.

”Again, interested Nigerians should go to https://fg-skillnovation.alat.ng and apply for the programme,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government, in partnership with the bank, recently announced that it had concluded arrangements to train two million youths on digital skills.

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, who said this in a statement, noted that the training was in furtherance of the federal government’s pledge to support the job creation agenda of the Tinubu administration.

He said, “Wema bank, in partnership with the Office of the Vice President, has concluded arrangements to commence an initiative that will impact two million youths and one million MSMEs across the country.”

