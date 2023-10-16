The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has reacted to the National Universities Commission’s opposition to the recently introduced top-up programme for polytechnic graduates to convert their Higher National Diploma (HND) certificates to degree certificates.

A statement by NBTE’s head of media unit, Fatima Abubakar, also argued that the programme is entirely beyond NUC’s jurisdiction.

NUC had at the weekend expressed its strong opposition to NBTE’s top-up programme, noting that the board has no jurisdiction to undertake it.

In a statement by its acting Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, the agency insisted that the powers to lay down minimum academic standards and accredit universities and their programmes lie with NUC.

NUC, therefore, said it “is not a party to and, indeed, disallows the so-called Top-up Scheme, being concocted by the NBTE.”

NBTE fires back

But NBTE has replied to NUC insisting that the university regulatory agency has no jurisdiction over the programme.

According to NBTE, only the Evaluation and Accreditation Division of the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) has the power to assess foreign degrees and not NUC.

Ms Abubakar, NBTE’s head of the Media Unit, said in the statement that these are parts of the content of a reply written by the Executive Secretary of NBTE, Idris Bugaje, a professor, to the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, also a professor.

She quoted parts of the letter as explaining to the minister that NBTE only provides the Nigerian HND curricula content for credit mapping and credit transfer to foreign universities.

She said the admission and subsequent awards of degrees are done by the Senate of the respective universities and not NBTE.

“NBTE only provides HND Curricula content for credit mapping and eventual credit transfer admissions. The admissions are done by foreign universities and their Senates make awards of degrees not NBTE. In fact, the entire process is designed to operate seamlessly without NBTE,” parts of the letter reads.

“NBTE also has no financial benefit in the whole exercise though we requested low tuition of a maximum of about 10% of regular fees since course delivery is online”.

The letter added: “Only the FME Division of Evaluation and Accreditation has the power to assess the foreign degrees (not NUC) after the students have graduated and may seek that.

NBTE said six Nigerian universities have shown interest in joining the top-up programme but that the board has not responded to their request, saying it feared that NUC may not give them approval.

“NUC, from its press release, seems to dislike online programmes, attempting to take us back to the 20th Century. Online programs are today a globally accepted mode of Education delivery, especially in the 21st Century. Nigerian educational policy has accommodated that with an Open University approved by the Federal Government and NBTE-approved Open Distance Flexible and e-Learning (ODFeL) Centres being operated by 36 Polytechnics at the moment, and the number is growing”.

Anti-Dichotomy Bill

Mr Bugaje decried that HND holders who choose to pursue an academic career, at the moment, have no progression path except through the Postgraduate Diploma.

“…And anytime they wish to switch to universities as lecturers after their PhD, they are always queried to produce their first degree,” he said.

Mr Bugaje, therefore, implored the education minister, Mr Mamman, to convince President Bola Tinubu to sign the Anti-Dichotomy Bill into law, assuring that it will bring an end to the unwarranted and undeserved discrimination against HND holders in Nigeria.

Long-standing discrimination

For years, polytechnic graduates who hold HND certificates have faced discrimination compared to university graduates who hold Bachelor’s degrees in Nigeria. This is despite multiple pronouncements unifying them by the government.

The dichotomy is especially pronounced in Nigeria’s public service where the Public Service Rules dictate that officers with HND certificates cannot rise above Grade Level (GL) 14 or become directors in the civil service, a clear difference from the GL17 attainable by their counterparts who graduated from universities with Bachelor’s degrees.

At the beginning of their career, HND graduates are placed at Grade Level (GL) 07 while Bachelor’s degree holders start their careers at GL08.

This development has led to several agitations, especially among holders of the HND and stakeholders in the polytechnic sector, all of which have failed to yield the desired result of ending discrimination.

In 2021, the National Assembly passed a bill seeking to end the dichotomy which is entrenched in Nigerian Public Service Rules but former President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to assent to the bill means the discrimination continued.

When the bill failed to end the discrimination, Mr Bugaje said the NBTE looked for an alternative which was the top-up programme it introduced in August, Mr Bugaje said.

For two years, he said the NBTE wrote letters to NUC and FME but none of the letters was replied to.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

