An unidentified private hospital in Lagos State has been shut down by the government for collecting and transfusing unscreened and unlabelled blood to unsuspecting patients.

The hospital is located at Ago-Okota in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of the state, according to Bodunrin Osikomaiya, the executive secretary of Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS) in a statement Sunday.

Mrs Osikomaiya noted in the statement signed by Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, director of public affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Health, that the facility was sealed following a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

She said a thorough investigation by the LSBTS in collaboration with the state’s Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) confirmed it to be true.

“Following the tip-off, and after thorough investigations, the enforcement teams of LSBTS and HEFAMAA, during their joint monitoring exercise in the area, visited the facility and confirmed to be true, the unwholesome, unprofessional and unethical medical practices and conduct of the hospital management,” Mrs Osikomaiya said.

Blood transfusion has been a possible source of disease transmission. According to WHO, Hepatitis C is most commonly transmitted through the transfusion of unscreened blood and blood products.

Exercise contravenes law

Giving reasons for sealing the hospital, Mrs Osikomaiya said the action of the facility contravenes the blood transfusion service law and also unethical and unprofessional medical practice putting the lives of unsuspecting citizens at risk.

“The law states that no person within Lagos State shall transfuse blood into a patient unless such blood has been screened, tested, labelled by the state blood transfusion committee, and found to be negative for all transmissible diseases including HIV I and II, Hepatitis B and C, Syphilis and any other disease as may be deemed necessary by LSBTS,” she said.

Mrs Osikomaiya noted that the details of the blood donors and transfusion recipients had been retrieved from the management of the hospital.

She also added that patients who were transfused with the unscreened units of blood at the facility were being traced as part of the protocol to ascertain their clinical health status and ensure their safety.

Sanctions

The management of the hospital and workers found culpable in the unwholesome act, according to Mrs Osikomaiya, would be prosecuted by appropriate laws.

She noted that the agency had rejigged its strategies in sanitising the state against unethical blood transfusion practices.

However, Mrs Osikomaiya appealed to citizens to support the war against unwholesome blood transfusion services by reporting infractions and unwholesome practices when they see any.

She also implored health workers and stakeholders involved in the blood transfusion chain, including blood banks, blood donation centres, and logistics firms to adhere strictly to WHO regulations and the state Blood Transfusion laws on blood donation, collection and transfusion.

“This war against unwholesome blood transfusion practices involves and affects every citizen, and as a result, the LBTS will step up the tempo through continuous monitoring of all facilities concerned with blood transfusion,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

