The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Sunday, expressed concerns about the judgement of the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the election of the state governor, Peter Mbah.

A three-member panel of the tribunal led by Kudirat Akano had in September dismissed the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga’s suit which challenged the election of Mr Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The suit also challenged the suitability of the governor to vie in the 18 March governorship contest.

The tribunal dismissed the allegation that Mr Mbah, a lawyer, forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

However, addressing journalists on Sunday in Abuja, HURIWA’s national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, questioned “the integrity of certification, justice, and the rule of law in Nigeria.”

He said the tribunal’s verdict raised questions about the credibility of public institutions, particularly the NYSC, State Security Service (SSS) and the judiciary as an arbiter.

“HURIWA and Patriotic Defenders of National Institutions are profoundly concerned that the NYSC, a pivotal institution in Nigeria tasked with certifying the completion of national service for graduates, is facing questions about the authenticity of a gubernatorial candidate’s NYSC certificate.”

Mr Onwubiko said the testimony of the SSS validating Mr Mbah’s certificate while the NYSC testified otherwise cast a shadow of bias on the tribunal.

Criticising the legal reasoning of the tribunal, Mr Onwubiko averred that “the tribunal also erred in failing to re-evaluate the figures awarded to the PDP.

“It is a miscarriage of justice for the court to rule in favour of an individual who as alleged, blatantly violated … the Constitution.”

Demands

The group called for a review of the tribunal’s findings.

It said the rule of law is a fundamental pillar of democracy, which requires that “justice is administered impartially, without bias. We demand a thorough review of the judgment to ensure the rule of law prevails.”

Mr Onwubiko advocated for a nationwide investigation into the authenticity of NYSC certificates issued to public office holders.

“The credibility of these certificates must be verified to maintain public trust and uphold certification integrity.”

He restated his organisation’s commitment to defending human rights and the rule of law.

“We will closely monitor developments in this case and continue to advocate for transparency, accountability, and justice in our democracy.”

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has since rejected the judgment, vowing to challenge it at the Court of Appeal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

