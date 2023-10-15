The Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NURW) on Sunday faulted Saturday’s arrest of its members by the police in Maiduguri.

The police, on Saturday, arrested some workers of the Nigerian Railway Cooperation (NRC), who were rumoured to have been caught while stealing the coaches at the Maiduguri Railway Terminus.

The police said the arrested persons did not identify themselves as employees of the NRC at the point of arrest.

The NRC later clarified that they were NRC officials who were moving the coaches to NRC’s Running Shed in Jos, Plateau State capital, for overhauling.

The clarification by the Managing Director of the NRC, Fidet Okhiria, came after the workers had been arrested.

Addressing a news conference in Jos on Sunday, the National President of the NURW, Innocent Ajiji, faulted the arrest and also declared those in the net as bona fide personnel of the NRC.

“All efforts to release those arrested had proved abortive. The police alleged that the coaches were stolen, but that is not true.

“The person identified by the police as the prime suspect is Engineer Aliyu Mainasara, our Regional District Manager in the Northeast.

“He is not a thief.

“We call on the police commissioner to immediately release our members or we will be compelled to down tools and stop trains all over Nigeria from moving if this is not done,’’ he said.

Mr Ajiji also explained that the coaches in question had not been put to use since the parts of the state fell into the grip of Boko Haram activities. He insisted that they were being transferred to Jos for proper overhauling.

“Since Boko Haram started, all our tracks were carted away by the insurgents; our bridges were all also destroyed.

“In fact, from Maiduguri to Bajoga, there is no single track on the ground because they have been carted away by those criminals,’’ he said.

“I am in Jos to monitor ongoing activities because the Plateau government has the intention of running a rail mass transit that will cover Jos, Kuru and Heipang areas.

“We do not have any coach in Jos and as a result, coaches are being conveyed from Maiduguri to be refurbished and used to run the mass transit here.

“The remaining coaches will be taken to another location because NRC’s management has the intention to run inter-state mass transit.

“The first coach has arrived in Jos by road and this is essential because our tracks have been stolen and we cannot convey the coaches by rail,’’ he said.

Mr Ajiji explained that the NRC officially wrote to the Commissioner of Police in Borno State notifying him of the need to convey the coaches from Maiduguri to Jos.

The union leader stressed that the NRC has the right to move its facilities from one point to the other for usage.

(NAN)

