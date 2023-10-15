Synopsis of talk.

To achieve quality education in Africa, continued investment in education infrastructure, teacher training and curriculum development is needed, as well as building on the progress already made in increasing access to education and reducing gender disparities.

Some of the main achievements in the education sector in Africa include increased enrolment rates, particularly in primary education, and improvements in access to education for girls. Many African countries have implemented policies and programmes to address gender inequality in education, resulting in increased enrolment and completion rates for girls. Additionally, African countries have made significant strides in expanding access to education for children with disabilities.

To what degree are African countries meeting the need for quality higher education?

What successful strategies are African countries using to improve the quality of higher education, particularly in rural areas and for disadvantaged learners?

What lessons can be learned from successful higher education initiatives in Africa and how can they be replicated or scaled up both within and outside of Africa?

Thank you all for the warm introduction. As it was mentioned, I am the Vice Chancellor, President of the American University of Nigeria located in Yola, Adamawa State of Northeast Nigeria. This is my 25th year in higher education and one of the most amazing of my career as just a few months ago I commenced my role as the sixth President of the AUN. In my short time in Nigeria, I have discovered many things including the Nigerians can eat some of the spiciest foods in the world and tell me, “Oh, no worries, that is not too hot”….enjoy the jollof rice and pepper soup my friends. Or when someone tells me in Nigeria “How Far” and I say to them, what do you mean, where are we going? I am constantly finding myself asking, is that an English word you are saying, and they affectionately smile and say, “Yes Sir”…and then I purposely blame the British once again on why they did not help increase our lexicon of the English language before we sent them out in 1776. Today, in the honor of my people in Northern Nigeria, I am wearing a traditional caftan that represents the amazing Fulani and Hausa people of my region and a hat that represents one of the largest tribe, the Yoruba.

Let me take this opportunity to wish the University of South Africa, our gracious host for this conference, a very heartfelt happy 150th anniversary. Seldom do we have the opportunity to come to an institution with this long and rich of history, including having two of their alums to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Of course those two are important figures in the history of not only South Africa, but the world as one is the first democratically elected President in South African History, Nelson Mandela, and the other, Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Mandela continues to be a symbol to all people of the world for freedom and equality. I also hold the distinct honor of earning my graduate degree in foreign affairs from the same institution as the archbishop’s daughter, Naomi Tutu, and the Archbishop was a visiting scholar at our institution in the late 1990s, the Patterson School for Diplomacy and International Commerce at the University of Kentucky, USA. Once again, thank you VC LenkaBula, for hosting this conference and for your warm and thought-provoking message last night.

Today, I have told my family and close friends is like a dream, but I sincerely ask that know one “pinch” me as I do not want to wake up if this is the case. I am literally standing at the same campus of one of my heroes, Nelson Mandela, and speaking to each of you. I constantly use his quote on my presentations around the world so it is apropos that I use it today as well. Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most power weapon which you can use to change the world”. This has been my lives mantra and today, we are here today to discuss exactly this, how the access to quality education will help not only impact the world, but literally change it and build a world of more equality across all barriers, social and economic.

In times like this, I reflect back to my own beginnings. My story is not that of your typical America born with a silver spoon in his mouth, but yet, it was much humbler. I was born and raised in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky, one of the poorest regions of the United States. My mother was a mere 15 when she gave birth, and I was given up to be raised without the traditional mother and father. That could have been the end of the story, and like for so many in my region, I could have decided, well, God was not on my side and I will fall into the stereotypes but instead I found a medium that would change not only my life but the trajectory of my family for generations to come. When I completed American High School and graduated, I was the first in my family to complete secondary school. The education I was given, the teachers who invested in me, would have me graduate with the highest potential honors and I would move on to university studies, something completely foreign to my family. From there, by the age of 26 I would complete two master degrees and my PhD. This education opened doors that no one thought was possible, I am here and living proof that through strong quality education we can truly have a passport to our future and control our own narratives.

I have now traveled to over 40 plus countries, including working with humanitarian projects around the world but none is closer to my heart than my time in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It was there, that I would make sure I would have more than just an impact, I wanted to be a part of the change that my heroes like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr. and Ghandi so eloquently called for in the world. It was there I was able to serve in the war zone, a war that has claimed over 5 million lives, and it was there I adopted three of my children. Behind you, you will see a photo of my children, all six of them, and they are the loves of my life and a part of what education has allowed me to do, live my life to the fullest. The youngest in the photo, was delivered by Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Dr. Dennis Mukwege at Pansi Hospital in Bukavu, South Kivu, D-R-C. And on that faithful day he was born, it just turned out to be the exact day of my birth as well. Education will open doors in your life, and it should not just be a privilege of those who have, but it should be a right of ALL. Now, that is the easy part to say, the hard part is how we get there today, around the world and specifically here in the continent of Africa.

Africa is one of the youngest, fastest growing continents in the world and it is estimated in the next decade that the ten fastest growing cities in the world will all be on the continent. Increasing populations, especially under the age of 25, provides its own unique challenges to countries. The demand for quality education, opportunity and equity is one of the key challenges of the first part of this century and together we must find collective solutions.

Across our continent we continue to struggle in some areas but we are seeing strides made as well. Please consider these seven areas I offer to you as areas that we must focus if we want to see meaningful change:

Infrastructure and Resources is a continual challenge that most of our countries face. We have limited infrastructure, inadequate funding and a shortage of qualified faculty and staff. These resource constraints can hinder the delivery of quality higher education. The “Brain Drain” theory of our top and brightest scholars leaving to the Global North is a reality but we must find a way to keep them here in our continent, in Africa. Many times it is not possible for African universities to pay the salary scale the Western Countries pay, so we must find other incentives that keep our brightest minds here. For love of nation and continent, helping them see the impact of their scholarship in action. Government Policies and financial investment in higher education is critical. Adequate funding and supportive policies can go a long way in improving the quality and the accessibility of higher education. Does your government have loan programs or free aid to help subsidize education? Funding education must be a strategic priority and not treated as political battle for resources. Too often we battle over funds, but the first appropriation for our national budgets need to make sure that education funds are protected. Thirdly, I would propose the relevance of the higher education curricula to the needs of the job marketing and society is essential. The world does not need more of scholars, sitting under a tree, simply pondering what they believe the world needs, instead, the modern university needs to go into the communities, into where the people are, and find what the needs are. Aligning programs with industry demands and the countries development priorities is crucial for producing graduates who can continue to build economic growth and development. A fourth area from my vantage point is the quality of student services and the enhancement of our co-curricular programs. Our universities need to move away from only being the “Sage on the Stage” concept of a professor simply dumping information into the pupils as they sit and listen. We need to built modern 21st century African universities that provide world class support services for our students, to include counseling, career planning, financial guidance and community service. These areas are all critical to student success and retention. Engaging with local communities and understanding their needs is a common practice in successful African initiatives. This approach can be replicated by institutions worldwide to foster stronger ties between academia and society, leading to research and initiatives that address real-world problems. Creating a co-curricular experience that helps prepare our students through internships, on the job training apprenticeships and programs that has our students working and learning outside the traditional classrooms. We must move away from a high stakes testing culture, instead, I propose we have continuous assessment in our classrooms that builds our students for the global world competition they will encounter. Next, I would postulate that the access to technology will plays a huge role as well. The digital divide is a challenge in some African countries, affecting access to online learning and resources. Expanding access to technology and online education can help bridge this gap. Today, we stand on the campus of UNISA, where in 1946 the institution became one of the first public universities in the world to offer distance education modality, long before the advent of the internet. We need to place the power of information in the hands of the average person in Africa. An example, Nigeria as a country is one of the first nations in the continent working with the new satellite internet program instituted by Elon Musk, a name quite familiar to people around the world, especially here in South Africa. The program is called Starlink and it is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, videos call and more. But, having internet access alone will not solve all the challenges, we also need to continue to find ways to get devices in the hands of our people, especially our students. Partnership with large foundations like the Gates will be paramount for these types of access. Access to higher education is all too often limited, with relatively low enrollment rates compared to other regions. This can be attributed to factors such as limited capacity at universities, financial limitations, cultural barriers and geographical disparities in access. Simply put, education cannot, must not, only be for rich, upper-class men but instead, it needs to be for the masses and we must have policies and programs that supports this. It is easy enough for us to say this is what we want, but how are we achieving this. Are we finding ways to make sure the brightest students get post-secondary education, even if they do not have the financial means? Are we making sure that young girls have equal access? Are we assisting to make sure children with learning disability have accommodations as well? Collaboration with universities and institutions from other countries can help our African universities enhance their quality and global standing. International partnership can provide more access to resources, faculty exchange opportunities, student exchanges and increased research opportunities. How do we collaborate as the Global South but at the same time, also find support from the top universities in the Global North? Strong offices of international exchange and collaborations need to be built on all our campuses so we can work more collaboratively to solve the challenges of the 21st century.

I am confident in the resilience of the African people and I know there has already been great strides in access to quality education. Allow me the moment to share in some of our success stories and please note, there are many more, but these are a few.

Rwanda stands out as a remarkable success story when it comes to promoting education and access. Their government made significant investment in infrastructure, teacher training and curriculum development. Notably, the “One Laptop Per Childre” Program has distributed to student to enhance digital literacy. Moreover, Rwanda has implemented a gender-sensitive curriculum that addresses the unique needs and challenges faced by girls. As a result of all these efforts, Rwanda has achieved near gender parity in primary and secondary education enrollment. Another example is being seen here in the Southern African region is in Malawi. The country has adopted innovative approaches to remove economic barriers that hinder girls access to education. The government, in partnership with international organizations, has introduced initiative such as cash transfer programs, which provide financial incentives to families for sending their girls to school. Additionally, Malawi has taken steps to eliminate gender-based violence in schools, creating a safer environment that encourages girls to attend regularly. Let us stay in the East Africa region, and learn a little more about the programs that Kenya is implementing to help promote access. In Kenya, addressing menstrual hygiene challenges has been a significant focus of efforts to promote girls’ education. The government has distributed free sanitary pads to girls in schools, reducing absenteeism caused by menstruation-related issues. The simple yet impactful intervention has helped girls stay in school and receive uninterrupted education. Another aspect of access we must always consider in students with disabilities. In my homeland of America, we have made significant strides in the last three decades but we have more to go as well. Several African countries have enacted laws to specifically focused on the rights of people with disabilities. The laws often include provisions that address inclusive education, reasonable accommodations and removal of barriers to access. Our host country, South Africa’s Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination act is a leading example of legislative efforts to support students with disabilities in education. For a moment, let us move to my part of the world, to West Africa and to my adopted country of Nigeria. While Nigeria faces significant challenges in girls’ education due to cultural and economic factors, various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been instrumental in driving change. NGOs like the Malala Fund, named after 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Recipient, and Educate Girls Nigeria have been working tirelessly to advocate for girls’ education, provide scholarships, engage communities in conservations about the importance of girls education. At the post-secondary level, I stand before you today representing the American University of Nigeria because of our dear Founder, His Excellency Atiku Abubakaar, and his passion for education for all people, across economic and gender barriers. It was when he was a young orphan child growing up in one of the poorest parts of Nigeria, Adamawa State, that a group of educators from the American Peace Corps came and educated the children of his village. It was because of this love for education, 20 years ago next year, he founded the American University of Nigeria and an institution was born as the first “development university” in Africa. But you may ask, what does this mean, let me give you a few examples. Do you remember the terrible insurgence of the Boko Harem in Northeastern Nigeria that launched around 2009? The date will forever live with us in Nigeria, especially on the night of 14–15 April 2014, 276 mostly Christian female students aged from 16 to 18 were kidnapped by the terrorist group Boko Haram from the Government Girls Secondary School at the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria. The story of these young ladies did not end there, through a collaboration with the Robert Smith Foundation in America and the Nigerian Ministry of Woman Affairs, the women that were released and many (over 100) are now a part of the American University of Nigeria. The President of AUN, was on the ground and went in a bus to help drive the young girls away when they were released to bring them directly to our campus. It was not easy, but it was the right thing to do. AUN works with organizations like the WHO, UNESCO, USAID and the United Nations Population fund to involve our students in programs to reach the people of the region. It is community service at a level that I have never experienced in my 25 years in American Higher Education, and I get to be a part of a solution because one man had a dream that a university in his home state of Adamawa, could have an impact on his country and world. Today, AUN feeds street children, teach them literacy and our students are involved in this program coined Feed and Read. Then there is our program where we work with women in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps that we teach how to make handicrafts and how to start micro businesses so they get a hand up, not simply a hand out. This my friends is the education for the 21st century in our continent of Africa.

As I bring this keynote to a conclusion, I must take a moment to once again say thank you, to the people of this great continent for the warm and kind embrace you all have offered me. I have only been in Nigeria living for the last four months, but in the short time, I have fallen more in love with the people of our great area. I have watched people give their last bit of food to those that need, hand out money when they had virtually have none of their own to complete strangers, and show tremendous humanity and each time I see this, it makes me want to be stronger, sacrifice more, to truly follow the words of another humanitarian who touched the world with her generosity and kindness, Mother Teresa or Saint Teresa of Calcutta who said, “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love”. In a world where we live today, where we can be virtually anything, I ask that you be one thing, kind.

May God bless richly the wonderful people and the great continent of Africa. Thank you very much for this opportunity to share.

