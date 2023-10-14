The governments of Ghana and South Africa have reached a visa waiver agreement to allow citizens of both countries to travel visa-free.

This was made known by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a post made on the social networking platform, X, where it said both countries have entered into an “agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports.”

“Travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to 90 days without recourse to work.

According to the post, the agreement takes effect from 1 November.

South Africa also reached a similar agreement with Kenya in January.

South Africa is Africa’s second largest economy, after Nigeria. However, the two African giants have no such visa waiver agreement. There is also no indication that such an agreement is in the works between both countries.

