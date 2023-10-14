A former Kano State governor, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, on Saturday advised the over 1,500 couples who were joined together during a mass wedding in the state on Friday, not to indulge in the practice of checking their spouses’ phones.

This would help to avert marriage break-up, Mr Kwankwaso said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Kwankwaso spoke at the reception organised for the couples by the Kano State Government at the Open Theatre in Kano Government House on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Kwankwaso and Governor Abba Yusuf, stood in as trustees for the new couples in a mass wedding that held simultaneously across the 44 local government areas of the state.

About 1,800 couples were scheduled to be joined together at the wedding, but over 200 could not make it on health grounds.

Speaking at the reception organised for the couples on Saturday, Mr Kwankwaso, who is the NNPP National leader, said that searching of spouse’s phone by a partner is one of the major causes of marriage breakups, hence the need for couples not to indulge in it.

“You have been advised by all and sundry. I believe you have been advised a thousand times. Ulamas, parents, relatives and even business people have advised you on how to live peacefully with one another.

“But, I have one single (piece of) advice for you; that is checking spouses’ phones. Don’t peep (into) your spouses’ phones as that is the major cause of marriage breakup these days,” he said.

Mr Kwankwaso lauded the political commitment demonstrated by Governor Yusuf for making the wedding a reality.

He also commended the administration for committing over N700 million to sponsor over 600 students to various universities outside the country.

“We have made the right choice by electing Governor Abba Yusuf as our governor. He is a good leader who had continued with our legacies. One of such of legacies is this mass wedding.

“Apart from this, he is delivering mass-oriented projects. We call on the good people of Kano state to support his administration,” he said.

How government funded mass wedding

Earlier, the governor explained that the state government took full responsibility of the marriage, including payment of dowries, provision of furniture, wedding foodstuff and N20,000 grant for the brides to start up small-scale businesses at the comfort of their matrimonial houses.

He, therefore, urged the couples to live peacefully in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

How couples were selected

Mr Yusuf said the beneficiaries of the mass wedding were selected from across the 44 local government areas and the 484 wards of the state.

According to him, not less than 30 couples were selected from each of the 44 local government areas of the state.

Welcoming guests earlier, the Commander General, Kano Hisbah Board, Aminu Daurawa, said no fewer than 1,500 couples tied the knot on Friday.

However, Mr Daurawa disclosed that out of the 1,800 couples originally scheduled for the wedding, the joining of 264 had been suspended as they tested positive with some ailments and were undergoing medical treatment.

He said after they finish taking their medications, the remaining 264 couples would have their wedding at a date to be announced later.

The Islamic cleric pointed out that the wedding scheme had followed due and transparent process, commending the state government for the kind gesture.

While praying for the couples to have long-lasting marital bliss, Mr Daurawa admonished them to fear God in dealing with one another.

(NAN)

