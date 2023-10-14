The Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the candidate of the party in the 11 November governorship election in Imo State, Samuel Anyanwu, cannot remain as the party’s national secretary while contesting for the governorship seat.

Acting Chairman of the BOT, Adolphus Wabara, stated its position in a letter dated 12 October and addressed to the acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagun.

In the letter, Mr Wabara explained that Mr Anyanwu’s remaining as the national secretary and at the same time contesting for an elective position is not only morally wrong but also against the party’s constitution.

He called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to ask Mr Anyanwu to resign as the national secretary before the Imo gubernatorial election scheduled to hold on 11 November.

The BOT’s letter surfaced hours after the national working committee (NWC) of the party declared that Mr Anyanwu remained its candidate in the 11 November election in Imo State.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Friday, said the clarification became necessary after a group claimed the NWC had relieved Mr Anyanwu of his position as national secretary.

Mr Ologunagba said the group’s claim was mischievous, insisting that “the NWC “did not at any time relieve or contemplate relieving Mr Anyanwu of his position.”

Mr Anyanwu emerged as the national secretary of the PDP in October 2021 and as the party’s governorship candidate in Imo in April this year.

Do the right thing

In the letter, Mr Wabara, a former senate president, said the NWC should do the right thing by ensuring that Mr Anyanwu resigns as the national secretary of the party.

“It has recently come to the attention of the Board of Trustees (BOT) that the current Imo State Gubernatorial Candidate of our party, Senator Anyanwu, is still holding on to the Office of the National Secretary of the Party. Not only is this morally wrong as no one is allowed to hold dual positions, but also against the constitutional provision of our party which provides for a mandatory requirement of resignation for any party office holder who wishes to contest any elective position. Please see section 47 (5) of our constitution as amended.

“The usual practice is for him to have resigned earlier than now. However, in the wisdom of the NWC, he was allowed to continue in office till now.

“Nonetheless, the BOT, as the conscience of the party, has the constitutional authority to call to order any member of the party acting in a way contrary to the guiding principles of our party and this is one of them.

“It is therefore against the background of the above that the Board wishes to put on record and state categorically that the NWC should do the right thing by ensuring that the Imo State Gubernatorial Candidate resigns from office immediately and focus on the election which is less than 30 days away,” Mr Wabara said.

The letter was copied to PDP presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar; Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-east, Ali Odefa, and former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and Mr Anyanwu.

