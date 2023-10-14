The Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Plc has commiserated with residents of the Kabong community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, over losses resulting from its facility’s malfunction.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that at least six persons died with others injured as a result of the faulty cable lines resulting in sparks in the area.

The incident which started at about 3 a.m., also razed houses and shops in the community.

JED in a statement by its Head, Corporation Communications, Friday Elijah, on Saturday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, North-central Nigeria, described the incident as unfortunate.

“We express our deepest sympathies to families who have encountered losses as a result of this incident,” he said.

According to the JED official, the incident occurred at about 3 a.m., as a result of issues surrounding its high-tension wires in the area.

Preliminary report

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was a result of a high-tension line snap onto the low-tension lines which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.

“The source feeder tripped off and inter-tripped the transmission end source from Makeri Transmission Station.

“We will continue to be monitoring the situation closely and communicate the facts of this regrettable incident,” he said.

He said that an evaluation of the root causes would be conducted and appropriate measures put in place to forestall future occurrences.

A resident of Kabong, Mr Dung Bature, confirmed the incident and said that 10 persons have been reported killed as a result of the incident while the injured were taken to the hospital.

He added that some shops around Sacred Heart Catholic Church were also gutted by fire among other damage.

(NAN)

