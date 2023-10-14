The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the party’s candidate for the forthcoming 11 November governorship election in Imo State, Samuel Anyanwu, is still the party’s National Secretary.

The party made the clarification in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Friday.

Mr Ologunagba said the attention of the NWC of PDP had been drawn to a statement by a group mischievously purporting that the NWC had relieved Mr Anyanwu of his position as National Secretary.

“The NWC states in very clear terms that the claim by the group is completely false as the NWC did not at any time relieve or contemplate to relieve the National Secretary, Anyanwu of his position.

“The NWC therefore strongly condemns the action of this group which is obviously the handiwork of those who intend to embarrass, cause disaffection and division in our party in their attempt to distract the PDP, our candidate, Anyanwu and the people of Imo State in the quest to rescue the state from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The NWC states and cautions that no matter how strongly an individual or group feels about an issue, resorting to fabrications, lies and claiming of a non-existent decision by the NWC is highly condemnable,” Mr Ologunagba said.

He urged Nigerians, particularly PDP members and supporters in Imo State to disregard the said false claims, as Mr Anyanwu remains the PDP national secretary and candidate of the party in the 11 November governorship election.

“The NWC charges the PDP in Imo to remain united, focused, at alert and continue to resist the antics of suppressive forces which are bent at distracting our Party in the march to victory on 11 November 11,” Ologunagba said. (NAN)

