The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has constituted a committee to address issues with Nigeria’s inactive crude oil blocks.

Kelechi Ofoegbu, the Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning, NUPRC, said this at a consultation forum on Friday in Abuja.

The committee, he said, would adopt holistic measures to reverse the trend of the 23 failed oil blocks being managed by oil companies under the Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) with Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Mr Ofoegbu spoke to journalists at the end of the 4th Phase of its Consultation Forum with relevant operators on regulations development as mandated by Section 216 (4)(g) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Recall that the latest Oil and Gas Industry Report for 2021 released by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) revealed that 23 oil blocks managed by both international and local oil companies under crude oil PSC with NNPC Ltd either failed to produce crude or were inactive.

PSC is an arrangement or contract where the contracted oil company undertakes to fund operations to explore, develop and produce petroleum within a concession area, under an Oil Prospecting Licence and for an agreed number of years.

How to tackle unproductive oil blocks

Mr Ofoegbu said, “The percentage is correct but there are reasons behind that and also well known to us and also to the operators.

“The committee, which includes the NNPC Ltd will look at it holistically and come out with measures that would reverse that trend.

“So there are measures such as tackling crude theft, attracting further investments and all of that.”

Production goals

Speaking on the sector’s overarching mandate, he said from the initial production of 1.2 million barrels per day of crude, the aim was to exit 2023 with two million barrels per day.

According to him, the mid to short term goal is to do four million barrels per day.

“We are going to rely on the production from every available acreage,” he said.

Consultation forum

He said section 216 of PIA requires that prior to bringing into existence, any regulations “we should seek the opinions of, consult and engage with the stakeholders”.

READ ALSO: NUPRC announces successful bidders for gas flare commercialisation programme

He said in complying with that provision, the NUPRC had been convening meeting with relevant individuals and bodies. He said the forum was the fourth edition with them.

“We looked at the draft Assignment Regulations, Assignment Regulations. Vocation Regulations, Development Contract Regulations. Today we are looking at the Commercial Regulations.

“The aim of the consultation is basically to have support for what we are proposing and to also enrich the document and the process and ensure the outcome will stand the test of time,” he said.

According to him, the finalised draft would be sent to the Ministry of Justice for ratification and approval.

He said the aim was to improve commercial efficiency, reduce cost of production and promote profitability and ease of doing business.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

