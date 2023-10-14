President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bayo Onanuga as his special adviser on Information & Strategy.

He also appointed Delu Yakubu as his senior special assistant on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

This was contained in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday in Abuja.

The statement said, “As part of efforts to prioritise effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion:

“Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy — Mr. Bayo Onanuga

“Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation — Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu

“The president wishes the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties.”

Mr Onanuga, a veteran journalist, was one of the spokespersons of the president’s campaign organisation during the last presidential election.

He is one of the founders of TheNews magazine and a former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He hails from Ogun State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

