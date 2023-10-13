The senator representing Nasarawa South, Mohammed Onawo, has criticised the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for allegedly approving legislative bills without following due process.

He accused the Senate president of not ensuring that two-thirds of the senators are present during debates on bills before they are passed.

Mr Onawo, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the criticism when he raised a point of order against the amendment of the bill establishing the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) at the plenary on Wednesday.

The amendment seeks to transfer the control and supervision of programmes under the NSIP from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to the Presidency.

The bill, presented by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, emanated from the executive arm.

Mr Onawo questioned Mr Akpabio for hurriedly approving sensitive bills.

“It takes the total of the senators seated but have we taken into consideration how many senators are seated and how many people have agreed that we say we are two-thirds.

“And apart from that, this point is very necessary because since we started this Senate, you said it is corrective Senate.

“We have been ambushed all the time that very sensitive bills are brought and are expected to be passed with the speed of light, which is not good for this country.

“Every senator here is supposed to be adequately informed; he does his research, comes to the floor and makes a positive contribution. But in a situation where even money bills are brought and we are expected to pass it within two hours, it doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t go well for this country.

“Sir, you are on the seat today; history will judge you that things like this are not good for this country,” the senator said.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, who also contributed to the point of order, explained that the two-third requirement to pass a bill is based on the number of senators present at the plenary and not the statutory number of senators – 109.

“There are few instances like the amendment of the constitution, some parts require two-thirds. That means the senators before voting will be informed that there will be a vote on a certain matter and they need to be present so that two-thirds will be achieved. But any decision that comes up like this during the sitting of the senate, the two-third means those that are here.”

Responding to Mr Onawo’s comment, Mr Akpabio said if any bill hurriedly passed was in the interest of Nigerians, history would judge him right.

“If what we pass is good for the country, history will judge me right. If what we are passing with the speed of light is in the interest of Nigerians, history will judge me right.

“I don’t think we would come here to pass a bill that will not be in the interest of Nigerians, So, your point of order is noted.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the 10th Senate has not passed any bill since its inauguration on 13 June.

The upper chamber adjourned for a six-week annual recess on 17 August after the confirmation of 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Akpabio also announced the composition of 74 standing committees on that day.

