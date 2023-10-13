The Police Recruitment Board says its online portal for the recruitment of constables into the Nigeria Police Force will be open for application on 15 October.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Adejobi said the online application portal would be open for six weeks, starting from 15 October.

He said prospective applicants would be required to complete the online application forms and submit the same within the specified period via: www.apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

Eligibility criteria

According to him, applicants shall be of Nigerian origin by birth and must possess the National Identification Number (NIN), with a minimum of five credits in not more than two sittings in WAEC/NECO or its equivalent with credit passes in English and Mathematics.

He said the applicants must be between 18 and 25 years of age for general duty and between 18 and 28 years of age for specialists.

Mr Adejobi also said the applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit, and must not be less than 1.67 metres tall for males and 1.64 metres tall for females, with not less than 34 inches of expanded chest measurement for males.

He also said applicants must be free from any financial embarrassment and not convicted of any criminal offence.

Specialised fields

“The available Specialised Fields include Medical Assistant, Junior Community Health Extension Workers (JCHEW), Veterinary Assistant with relevant certificate in Animal Health/Livestock and Band Section.

“Others are Communications/Info-Tech Specialist, Drivers/Mechanic, Marine, and Plumbers. Masons, Painters, Tilers, Electricians, Welders and Carpenters,” he said.

He said the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, urged applicants to exercise vigilance and caution throughout the application process.

He also cautioned the applicants against activities of fraudsters and individuals who would attempt to exploit the recruitment process for personal gains.

(NAN)

