The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, and his political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Friday, stood in as trustees for over 1,800 couples in a mass wedding that held simultaneously across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The mass wedding took place at 44 centres in the 44 local government areas, with Messrs Yusuf and Kwankwaso symbolically appearing as trustees for all the couples at a segment of the ceremony conducted at the palace of Emir of Kano where 300 couples were joined at a go.

The couples, who are mostly previously divorced, are members of the Kwankwasiyya – a political movement founded by Mr Kwankwaso. They were selected by the state’s Hisbah board (moral police).

Mr Kwankwaso stood as the brides’ trustee while the governor, Mr Yusuf stood the trustee for the grooms.

The governor paid the uniform N50,000 bride price on behalf of each of the grooms.

The governor had earlier earmarked over N800 million for the procurement of furniture, clothing materials, and food items, including bride price for the Hisbah board who organised the wedding.

The head of the Hisbah, Aminu Daurawa, told journalists that each of the brides would receive a set of bed and bedding, including N20,000 as economic empowerment.

The ceremony was attended by top figures of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and religious leaders. The Emir of Kano was represented by Yusuf Nabahani, the ‘Madakin Kano’.

The organisers announced that the festivities would continue on Saturday with “walima” (traditional feast) taking place at the Government House.

The governor explained that the mass wedding initiative would strengthen the bonds between couples and underscore the commitment of the state government to support its citizens and celebrate the institution of marriage.

