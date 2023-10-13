The Borno State Government has banned mining activities in the state to curb insecurity in the state.

This comes days after the federal government, through the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, declared that state governments lacked the powers to ban mining activities in their domains.

“State ban on mining activities across the country is a really sore point. And it is a constitutional matter. I want to use this opportunity to get to the Nigerian public that no state, and I repeat, no state has the authority to interfere in mining operations, no state has the authority. It is a constitutional matter,” Mr Alake said at the 2nd pre-press briefing on the 8th edition of the annual Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja on Wednesday.

But barely two days after Mr Alake handed down the warning, the Borno State Government, through the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar, issued a statement on Friday, banning mining activities in the state.

Mr Tar, a professor, warned players in the mining sector to abide by the ban, warning that ”any violation will attract the wrath of the law”.

”The state government is working on mapping and securing the mining sites with a view to ensuring law, order and safety of lives.

”Government is also working on a governance protocol for the mining sector in the state,” he added.

Mr Tar said that the state government would soon issue a code of conduct and standard operating procedures for the mining value chain to guide the sector.

READ ALSO: State govts have no power to ban mining activities Minister

Earlier in June, the Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas, signed an executive order prohibiting illegal mining activities in the state.

Mr Kefas, who signed the order during a meeting with traditional rulers at the state government house in Jalingo, said the order would address insecurity in the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

