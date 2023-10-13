President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers of several agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The appointments were disclosed Friday in a statement issued by the president’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the move is in line with the president’s resolve to facilitate trade expansion through small, medium and large scale industries in the country.

The statement listed the newly appointed executives and agencies/ parastatals including Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Ishaq Magaji; Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Afiz Oluwatoyin; National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Kamar Bakrin; Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Olufemi Ogunyemi; Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nonye Ayeni and Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi.

Others are the Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), Bamanga Usman Jada; Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Charles Odii; Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke; Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Rabiu Olowo.

Similarly, the president appointed Anthony Atuche to Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) while the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) will be headed by Veronica Safiya Ndanusa. The Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) will be headed by Lucia Shittu and the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to be led by Oluwemimo Osanipin.

“In view of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, President Bola Tinubu expects all new appointees in this critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment,” the statement said.

All the appointments are expected to take immediate effect, the statement noted.

