The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday announced that it has restored the 43 items prohibited from access to foreign exchange (FX) window.

The decision comes eight years after the items were banned from the official Fx windows.

The new development was disclosed in a statement signed by Isa AbdulMumin, the CBN’s director of corporate communications.

On 1 July 2015, the CBN restricted the availability of foreign exchange to the importation of 41 items which could be locally produced within the country.

“Importers of all the 43 items previously restricted by the 2015 Circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/010 and its addendums are now allowed to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market,” the apex bank said Thursday.

It added that consultation is ongoing with market participants to achieve the goal of unifying the Fx rates.

