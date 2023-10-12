The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has said it has no plans of incorporating private universities into the list of beneficiaries of the Fund’s grants and disbursements.

TETFund spokesperson, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Some sections of the media had reported how the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke, a professor, stated that the union would reject any moves by the Fund to include private tertiary institutions as part of its beneficiaries.

Mr Osodeke was quoted as saying such a move would lead to the proliferation of private universities devoid of quality. He said his union would continue to protest until the right thing is done.

The ASUU President spoke on Wednesday during an interactive session with unions of beneficiary institutions organised by TETFund.

The Fund is also meeting the unions at the polytechnics and colleges of education, this newspaper learnt.

But Mr Oniyangi said the Fund has no plans or proposals about the inclusion of private universities into the beneficiaries list.

“There was no such proposal anywhere…It was not proposed, it was never talked about,” he said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

“TETFund did not make any proposal regarding the enlistment of any private institution. We would definitely not do that because it’s not within the mandate of the Fund.”

Interactive session

In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of the Fund, Sunny Echono, said the interactive session was to understand the challenges and difficulties in the delivery of quality education in Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions and thereby make meaningful contribution to the successful execution of the objective of the Fund.

He said this is to help in delivering the primary mandate of the agency which is to rehabilitate, restore and consolidate Tertiary Education in Nigeria, using funding alongside project management.

READ ALSO:

“The interactive session was conceived as a proactive engagement against the backdrop of the prevailing challenges, and to sustain the steady growth and development of the tertiary education sub-sector, a key success factor is the need to consistently engage and challenge one another on how we can best improve the situation,” Mr Echono said.

He said the session is also expected to serve as a platform to discuss and mitigate incidences of industrial disputes in the tertiary education sector and look at ways to prevent and avoid their occurrences.

He added that the session would provide the opportunity to build and solidify cooperation and collaboration between the Fund, its beneficiary institutions and the unions on matters that affect the growth and development of tertiary education in Nigeria.

Beneficiary institutions

Mr Echono said the Fund currently provides intervention in 253 public tertiary institutions in Nigeria, comprising 99 universities, 79 polytechnics and 75 colleges of education.

He said the funds of TETFund are disbursed to the public tertiary institutions on a 2:1:1 basis for the universities, polytechnics and colleges of education respectively.

About TETFund

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund was established in 2011 to manage and improve the disbursement of the Education Tax Fund to Nigerian public tertiary institutions, as part of attempts to solve the funding crises facing them.

TETFund administers, manages, disburses, and monitors the judicious utilisation of the now 3 per cent Tertiary Education Tax paid by all registered companies operating in Nigeria.

It was formerly the Education Tax Act (1993) with a mandate to operate as an intervention fund to all levels of public education –from basic to tertiary education.

In 2011, the Act was repealed and replaced with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Act which focuses only on public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

