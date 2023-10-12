The Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, has announced his defection from the Young Progressive Party (YPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ubah’s defection notice was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read at the plenary on Thursday.

The senator who was returned to the senate for the second term under the platform of the YPP, explained that his exit from the party was due to an insurmountable disagreement between him and its leadership.

“I am willing to formally notify and inform the Distinguished Senate President and our colleagues of insurmountable differences between me and the leadership of my party.

“I therefore resolved to move from the Young Progressive Party (YPP) to the most important party in Africa, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

Mr Ubah said before taking the decision to exit YPP, he consulted critical stakeholders in his constituent and Anambra State at large.

He said the “good works” of President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the APC in developing the country prompted him to defect to the party.

He added, “After thorough evaluation of a political landscape in Nigeria particularly, the good works being done by the All Progressives Congress since the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria, I have come to realisation and conclusion that the All Progressives Congress is better suited to champion the ideals and principles that are known.

“The APC’s commitment to good governance, economic development and social progress resonates deeply to my own conviction and the alignment of each members on key national issues making a choice for achieving the promises of any decent politician and particularly the promises that I made to my constituent to better the laws of all of them

“I have been the national leader of the Young Progressive Party for several years and I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences this has earned me. However, as our nation faces numerous challenges which has triggered down to my constituency , it is crucial for me to align myself with the party that has the capacity to address these issues effectively for the betterment of my constituency and Nigeria at large.

“I am particularly impressed by the renewed hope initiated by President Bola Tinubu GCFR and I have found it needful to join the trend so as to initiate my senatorial district into the laudable mission of my president.”

With Mr Ubah’s defection, the APC now has 60 senators, while the remaining five opposition parties have 49. The parties are PDP, SDP, NNPP, APGA and LP.

