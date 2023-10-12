The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, over alleged victimisation and forced imprisonment of Nigerians in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The House also summoned the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The two are to appear before House Committees on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs and Human Rights.

This decision was reached following the adoption of a motion moved on Thursday by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) and 10 others.

Moving the motion, Mr Chinda stated that over 250 Nigerians are currently in Chaota Maximum Security and other prisons in Ethiopia, noting that many of them were arrested at the airports while trying to connect flights.

He said Nigerian travellers should be accorded the same privileges that other travellers enjoy in Nigeria.

“Some Nigerians are currently serving at the Chaota Maximum Security and other prisons in Ethiopia, most of whom are travellers that use the Ethiopian Airport as a transit point where they are indiscriminately arrested at the Ethiopia Airport in Addis Ababa, taken to the hospital and forcefully injected with some substances and later taken to the prison facilities.

“Nigerians in Addis Ababa and all over the world and their air travellers should be protected and should be accorded the same protection Nigeria gives to foreigners who live in Nigeria;

“250 Nigerians are currently serving prison terms in Ethiopia as a result of frequent attacks and may die in prison if urgent steps are not taken to save them,” he said.

READ ALSO: Targeted killings and repatriation fail to deter Ethiopian migrants

Mr Chinda said urgent intervention is needed to prevent further maltreatment of Nigerians in the country.

The motion was unanimously adopted without debate when it was put to vote by the Deputy Speaker, Ben Kalu, who presided over the session.

The three committees are to jointly choose a day for the appearance of Mr Tuggar and Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, both former members of the House.

