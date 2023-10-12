Austria’s plans for an evacuation of its citizens from Israel by military aircraft on Wednesday were changed when its only available C-130 Hercules had a technical failure, forcing the country to book seats on a commercial flight instead, Reuters reports.

Austrian authorities said on Tuesday they would begin evacuations to Cyprus on Wednesday with one of its aircraft. These are the biggest in its fleet but also among the oldest, in service since the 1960s, Reuters reports.

As the aircraft was preparing to set off for Israel from Austria on Wednesday morning, smoke in the part of the aircraft where passengers would have sat made taking off impossible and it was taken for repairs.

By evening, it became clear the plane would not leave that day but the foreign ministry said it had booked 100 seats on an Israir Airlines flight to the Cypriot airport of Larnaca.

“A black day for the armed forces: We could not help our compatriots,” defence ministry spokesman Michael Bauer said on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

The incident raised questions on X as to why a military evacuation was necessary when commercial flights were available.

The country has long stopped investing in military equipment and some of its officers say the armed forces are not equipped to defend Austria in case of attack, according to a Reuters report.

However, the conservative-led government says it is beginning to address the issue.

Asked why neither of Austria’s other C-130 Hercules aircraft had been used instead of the one that broke down, Mr Bauer said: “Both Hercules aircraft are being serviced – the first until March, the other until December.”

Countries around the world have been scrambling to evacuate their citizens from Israel after the war started at the weekend, while some foreigners, faced with cancelled flights, have pleaded for help from their governments.

The UK Guardian reported that people from the US, Australia, Argentina, Cambodia, Canada, Nepal, Thailand, Russia, the UK, Ukraine and France, and elsewhere are confirmed to be among those killed in the violence.

More than 1,200 people have been killed in Israel while others are missing, some feared abducted by Hamas militants and taken into Gaza. Over 1000 people have been killed in Gaza after Israel launched airstrikes.

The United Nations humanitarian office reported that many people in the Gaza territory will face dire shortages of water, fuel, and medical supplies.

Another 560 housing units, it said, have been severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable. Over 12,600 homes have sustained damage due to Israeli airstrikes.

The agency also reported that all 13 hospitals in the territory are only partially operational because of severe shortages of fuel and crucial medical supplies. It said the reduction in water supplies due to Israel tightening its siege on the strip has resulted in dire water shortages for over 650,000 people in the territory of 2.3 million.

