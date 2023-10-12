Two female students of Kwara State Polytechnic have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of one Adeniyi Ojo.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

The suspects are Adanma Jospeh and Vandora Oreoluwa Favour, who were arrested in connection to the murder of Mr Ojo in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

A five-minute-long video seen by PREMIUM TIMES shows one of the suspects narrating how they caused the death of the deceased.

Mr Adejobi said the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Force Intelligence Tactical Team and the Intelligence Special Tactical Squad in a recent operation.

He said the two female students were suspected of involvement in a robbery operation during which Mr Ojo was murdered.

According to him, the suspects were tracked through meticulous investigation and apprehended in Mowe-Ibafo, in Ogun State, on 6 October. But the date the incident itself occurred was not given.

“In a tragic incident, the duo tied the deceased under the guise of having a sex romp and demanded money from him.

“But when he was not forthcoming, they resorted to drugging and suffocating him, leading to his untimely demise.

“They have been processed and will be charged to court shortly,” the Force PRO added.

He said that the police remained unflinching in its determination to ensure the security of the people.

“Our primary objective remains the safety and security of every citizen in our great country, and our resolve remains unshakeable.

“We will continue to work tirelessly and relentlessly in pursuing wrongdoers and ensuring a safer Nigeria,” he said.

He also told journalists that one of the suspects, Adanma Joseph, corroborated the account of the police about what transpired between them and the deceased.

According to her, they attempted to steal from the deceased who wanted to have sex with her and her friend, Favour Vandora Davies, but in the process, the man died.

She said she worked for the deceased in his clubhouse for about three months in 2022 until the clubhouse was shut down by the government, marking the beginning of their affair.

The suspect said she got her friend involved in the attempt to steal from the deceased when he requested to have sex with her.

According to her, the initial idea was to lure him to have sex with them in his car, in the belief that they would find money in the car.

She however said they eventually ended up in a room where they tied the deceased on the pretence of having a sex romp, adding that when the deceased attempted to shout they covered his mouth with a pillow.

According to her, they didn’t know that the man was dead when they left with his phone, saying that they thought he was pretending to be asleep.

The suspects, however, expressed regrets for their actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

