Suspected bandits have killed Usman Sarki, the village head of Zazzaga in Munya Local Government Area of Niger, North-central Nigeria, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A community leader who pleaded anonymity told journalists in Munya said the suspected bandits launched the attack on Zazzaga and adjoining communities in the night on Tuesday.

The source said that an unspecified number of farmers including women were also kidnapped.

According to the source, “the attack was launched in the night on Tuesday. They shot the village Head of Zazzaga, Malam Usman Sarki dead and kidnapped many others.

”For now, we cannot give the exact number of people they took away. They also rustled many cattle, goats and sheep belonging to us.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, a deputy superintendent of police, confirmed the incident.

Mr Abiodun, however, said that he was yet to get the full details of the alleged attack by the suspected bandits.

PREMIUM TIMES have reported how northern Nigeria is witnessing incessant cases of terrorist activities, especially the abduction of students.

The newspaper confirmed that four students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, were abducted by terrorists between Monday and Tuesday.

A few days earlier, four female students of the Federal University Dutsin Ma in Katsina State were also abducted by terrorists. The Vice-Chancellor, Armaya’u Bichi, would later say the terrorists were on a revenge mission when they attacked the school.

In September, 24 students of the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State were abducted by terrorists. Though some of the students were rescued, many remain with the terrorists.

(NAN)

