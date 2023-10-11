Nigeria’s Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has alleged that some contractors have ganged up against him over his insistence on the use of concrete in road construction in the country.

Mr Umahi, a former Governor of Ebonyi State, disclosed this on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Nigerians are witnesses to the failure of asphalt, especially in the North-central part of this country and the entire Southern part of this country. And so, asphalt definitely is a big problem.

“But if you insist you want to do asphalt that’s not a problem, but the conditions are that you will guarantee Nigerians that when you finish this asphalt road, you are very sure it will not fail within at least 15 years,” Mr Umahi said.

The minister also said “some elements” within the ministry were sabotaging the plans by the Nigerian government to redesign and construct some yet-to-be-completed federal roads using concrete.

He said “those elements” were fighting him because they had been benefitting from the system. He threatened to report them to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

“I will flush those elements out and send them to ICPC to handle them because nobody can hold this country to ransom,” the minister said.

14 days ultimatum

Mr Umahi said he had given the contractors “last chance to conform” to the use of concrete in road construction, adding that 14 days’ notice had been issued to them to sign an addendum for concrete road pavement.

The minister explained that given the increased cost of bitumen from N576,000 to N1 million per tonne with attendant consequences on asphalt, contractors were likely to increase the cost of road contracts beyond five per cent.

Bitumen is a black mixture of hydrocarbons used for road surfacing and roofing.

The former governor added that, apart from the prospect of increasing the cost of contracts, contractors also engage in adulterating the bitumen to cut costs.

“Why is it that when you bring bitumen here you are putting a modifier and enhancer? The question is, overseas, do they put all these things?

“So why would you allow adulterated bitumen and then you come here you say you’re putting a modifier,” he said.

Job creation

Mr Umahi contended that the use of concrete in road construction in Nigeria would create jobs in the country because most of the raw materials are locally made.

“There is a catalyst in the use of concrete pavement. It will create jobs for our people. Everything about the construction is local.

“Ten manufacturers of cement have indicated interest to build cement factories. That is good for our economy. It will reduce pressure on the naira,” the minister said.

“The road (built with concrete) is going to be much more durable. And some people say it’s more expensive. It’s not more expensive. Some people even put three binders on their road construction.”

